Victim, suspect in hospital after alleged assault, chase

Nov. 11—GOOD THUNDER — An elderly man is hospitalized after he allegedly was assaulted with a hammer near Good Thunder. The suspect was seriously injured after crashing into a semi while allegedly fleeing police.

According to a news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office:

Arnold Duane Lillo, 83, of rural Good Thunder, said acquaintance Brandon Lee Mcmurtrey, 34, of Evan, hit him in the head with a hammer multiple times at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lillo drove to a neighbor for help. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but was stable as of Thursday.

Mcmurtrey was spotted later in rural Sleepy Eye and fled authorities in a pickup. The pursuit reached up to 100 mph on Highway 15.

Mcmurtrey crashed into a semi that had pulled over due to the pursuit. He had to be extricated and remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The State Patrol is helping investigate the crash.

Charges against Mcmurtrey are pending.

The Sheriff's Office did not release information about the incident Wednesday because it was still working to notify Lillo's family, Capt. Paul Barta said.

Lillo is a well-known metal artist who invites people to visit his property and see his creations, which have included replicas of Noah's Ark, the Golden Gate Bridge and the Eiffel Tower.

Mcmurtrey has a criminal history that includes prior assault convictions. In 2014 he was accused of stalking a woman and was involved in a pursuit in the Mankato area. He shot himself after police forced him to a stop. He survived and was sent to prison, court records show.