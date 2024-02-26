Victim, suspect identified in deadly Polk County shooting
Victim, suspect identified in deadly Polk County shooting
Victim, suspect identified in deadly Polk County shooting
Days after it was knocked offline by a sweeping, years-in-the-making law enforcement operation, the notorious Russia-based LockBit ransomware group has returned to the dark web with a new leak site complete with a number of new victims. A global law enforcement effort launched an operation that hijacked the ransomware gang's infrastructure by exploiting a vulnerability in LockBit’s public-facing websites, including the dark web leak site that the gang used to publish stolen data from victims. Just five days on, LockBit announced that its operations had resumed, claiming to have restored from backups unaffected by the government takedown.
Google is hopeful it will soon be able to "unpause" the ability of its multimodal generative AI tool, Gemini, to depict people, per DeepMind founder, Demis Hassabis. Google suspended the Gemini capability last week after users pointed out the tool was producing historically incongruous images, such as depicting the U.S. Founding Fathers as a diverse group of people, rather than only white men. Instead he suggested the issue was caused by Google failing to identify instances when users are basically after what he described as a "universal depiction."
The Lakers shot just eight free throw attempts in Sunday’s loss to the Suns, which matches a season low.
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.
General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous driving unit is nearing the resumption of robotaxi testing in the coming weeks, with Houston and Dallas emerging as potential locations, following the grounding of its fleet last year.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
Becoming a victim of fraud when you use a credit card for online shopping is a very real risk. Here's what you can do to protect your money.
Dani Alves was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for the Dec. 2022 assault.
The stories you need to start your day: The Alabama embryo ruling, Lionel Messi’s new docuseries and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Law enforcement officers in Cochise County, Arizona, say a 23-year-old stole a truck carrying 10 new Corvettes because he needed a ride home.
Highsmith was driving home at night when he struck a man and a car on the road.
A coalition of international law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.K.’s National Crime Agency, have disrupted the operations of the notorious LockBit ransomware gang. LockBit's dark web leak site — where the group publicly lists its victims and threatens to leak their stolen data unless a ransom demand is paid — was replaced with a law enforcement notice on Monday. Since it first emerged as a ransomware operation in late 2019, LockBit has become one of the world’s most prolific cybercrime gangs, targeting victims around the world and netting millions of dollars in extorted ransom payments.
The U.S. government has sanctioned two key members of LockBit, the Russian-speaking hacking and extortion gang accused of launching ransomware attacks against victims across the U.S. and internationally. In a post on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury confirmed it is sanctioning two Russian nationals, Artur Sungatov and Ivan Gennadievich Kondratiev. Sungatov and Kondratiev were separately indicted by U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday for their alleged involvement with LockBit.
NBA All-Star Saturday was all about Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu.
For many organizations and startups, 2023 was a rough year financially, with companies struggling to raise money and others making cuts to survive. Ransomware and extortion gangs, on the other hand, had a record-breaking year in earnings, if recent reports are anything to go by. Last year saw hackers continue to evolve their tactics to become scrappier and more extreme in efforts to pressure victims into paying their increasingly exorbitant ransom demands.
Why are at-home sexual assault test kits so controversial? There are several reasons. Here's what you need to know.
The stories you need to start your day: Chiefs pay tribute to Kansas City victims, Trump’s big hearings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The amount raised for the Lopez-Galvan family has surpassed $200,000.
Amid another high-profile shooting, here's what research says about how exposure to gun violence takes a toll on children.
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg, a Kansas City native, shares his perspective on a uniquely American crisis and its impact on a communal tradition that may have just changed forever.