Victim, suspect identified in deadly Polk County shooting

Google is hopeful it will soon be able to "unpause" the ability of its multimodal generative AI tool, Gemini, to depict people, per DeepMind founder, Demis Hassabis. Google suspended the Gemini capability last week after users pointed out the tool was producing historically incongruous images, such as depicting the U.S. Founding Fathers as a diverse group of people, rather than only white men. Instead he suggested the issue was caused by Google failing to identify instances when users are basically after what he described as a "universal depiction."