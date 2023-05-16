Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting during music recording session at Erie home

Erie police and the Erie County Coroner's Office are continuing their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man as a group of people were recording music in the basement of an eastside residence on Saturday night.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified the victim on Tuesday as William Rickert, of Erie. Cook said Rickert died of a gunshot wound to the head, but he has not yet ruled on the manner of Rickert's death.

More: Man dead, another charged after gun goes off as group was recording music in Erie basement

The person accused of shooting Rickert, 31-year-old Graham C. Kelly II, of Erie, was charged by the Erie Bureau of Police with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, in Rickert's death. Police also charged Kelly with first- and second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm prohibited, recklessly endangering and simple assault.

Kelly remained in the Erie County Prison on Tuesday afternoon on 10% of $100,000 bond.

Erie police reported on Monday that the shooting happened on Saturday at about 11:15 p.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of East 26th Street. Rickert was found in the basement of the residence and a 9 mm handgun was found near him on the basement floor, according to investigators.

Rickert was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday at 12:45 a.m., according to the Erie County Coroner's Office.

Detectives wrote in the criminal complaint filed against Kelly that Kelly stated he had been at the residence with Rickert and others, and that the group was recording music in a makeshift studio there.

Kelly admitted to being in possession of the gun when it fired. He described reaching his arms outward while stretching when he inadvertently fired the round, which struck Rickert in the head, detectives wrote in the complaint.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Victim, suspect ID'd in fatal Erie shooting during recording session