Victim, suspect identified in fatal Wendy’s shooting in north Charlotte

After an argument between two employees at a north Charlotte Wendy’s left one dead, new information about those involved has been released.

Channel 9 brought you the story last night as police patrol cars surrounded the restaurant-turned-crime scene on West W.T. Harris Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

RELATED: Argument between 2 Wendy’s employees leads to deadly shooting, CMPD says

Both police and family say the victim in the altercation was 19-year-old J’Karri Anderson.

Officers say the argument between Anderson and the suspect began in the restaurant and spilled outside, where the suspect shot and killed him.

Sources told Channel 9 veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts that the suspect is 21-year-old Christopher Franks, who is currently in jail charged with first-degree murder.

(WATCH BELOW: Argument between 2 Wendy’s employees leads to deadly shooting, CMPD says)



