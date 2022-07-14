Victim, suspect identified in homicide-suicide at Groveport warehouse

Law enforcement vehicles on the scene of a shooting Monday morning at the SK Food Group facility on Toy Road in the Groveport area.

Groveport police have released the names of the victim and the suspect in the Monday homicide-suicide at a SK Food Group facility stemming from a domestic dispute.

Police said they were previously unable to identify the woman fatally shot at the facility located at 3301 Toy Road in Groveport and the alleged gunman who died by suicide electrocution because they were not in the U.S. legally and did not give their employer, a temp agency, their real names when they were hired.

The Groveport Division of Police released the names Thursday, saying both were born in Haiti.

Police identified the victim as Mislande Azar, 32, a mother of three children who reside in the Dominican Republic with family.

Delinx Agenord, 27, was identified as the shooting suspect. Police did not know if he is the father of the children.

Groveport police, the Franklin County Sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies responded around 5:20 a.m. Monday on a report of an active shooter at SK Food.

Agenord approached Azar in a locker room at the warehouse and shot her multiple times, according to Groveport police.

He fled the building after unsuccessfully trying to shoot himself, ran a short distance and climbed a utility pole. Once high on the pole, Agenord apparently intentionally contacted live high power lines, leading to his electrocution, according to Groveport police Lt. Josh Short.

Azar was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where she died from her wounds.

Police believe the murder-suicide is the result of a domestic dispute.

No other employees were injured Monday, and there were no shots fired by law enforcement, according to police. The firearm involved in the incident has not been recovered.

According to the company's website, SK Food Group provides "handcrafted sandwiches, wraps, snacks, flatbreads, burgers, protein snacks" and other food items to other food service brands.

Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner contributed to this report.

