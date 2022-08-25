Victim and suspect go to jail

Aug. 25—CATLETTSBURG — The law took in the suspect and the victim of an early Thursday burglary on Straight Creek, according to court records.

Mark Mabry, 46, of Grayson, is accused of breaking into the home of a man and punching him in the face. A Boyd County Sheriff's deputy responding to the scene around midnight observed a cut above the victim's right eye, records show.

While Mabry was hauled off to jail, so was the victim, records show.

According to jail records, he had some unpaid court costs, fines or fees stemming from a misdemeanor case out in Carter County.

Mabry is being held on no bond, according to the detention center records.