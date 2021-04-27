Victim, suspect missing in downtown Duluth shooting

Brooks Johnson, Star Tribune
·1 min read

DULUTH – A shooting Tuesday morning in downtown Duluth left one person injured, but police have not been able to locate the victim or any suspects.

Witnesses told authorities a person was injured after being shot near 2nd Ave. E. and E. 3rd St. before 8 a.m. Tuesday, and the victim left the scene on their own.

"The Duluth Police Department does not believe that there is a threat to the public at this time," the department said in a news release.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no other information was immediately available. Anyone with information on the incident should call the at Duluth Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.

Brooks Johnson • 218-491-6496

