Victim in suspected drive-by shooting ID'd

Oct. 21—The Yuba City man shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting on Sunday has been identified as Martin Garcia Salazar, 34, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.

Yuba City Police Department officers responded at around 8 p.m. to the area of Bogue Road and Big Oaks Court, Yuba City, for a reported shooting. Salazar was located with an apparent gunshot wound at the scene and transported to Adventist Health/Rideout. He later died at the hospital. Investigators were told that the suspect vehicle was a dark colored SUV that pulled alongside Salazar before the shot was fired. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

As of late Wednesday, the suspect had not yet been identified and the suspect vehicle had not been located. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the YCPD Investigations unit at 530-822-4675.