Victim of suspected drunk-driving crash dies

A woman seriously injured in a traffic collision March 16 has died of her injuries and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash will face upgraded criminal charges.

Diane Luckett, 68, was driver of a car involved in a collision with a pickup at the intersection of Seymour Highway and Loop 11. Witnesses said the pickup was traveling at high speed and struck Luckett's vehicle as she turned onto Loop 11.

Luckett was taken to a Lubbock hospital for treatment of serious injuries and died Saturday.

The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Anstacio Mendoza of Wichita Falls, was initially charged with Intoxication Assault but Wichita Falls Police said the charge will be upgraded to Intoxication Manslaughter.

Jail records show Mendoza has a string of drunk driving and public intoxication charges going back to 2014. He was last released from jail March 3 on personal recognizance bail for public intoxication.

This was the second traffic fatality of 2023 in Wichita Falls.

