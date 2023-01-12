Victim of suspected Freeburg homicide is identified by coroner

The identity of the person found dead by police in a Freeburg home Wednesday has been released by authorities.

According to a release from the Freeburg Police Department, officers were dispatched to Deerfield Court on a wellness check at about 7:52 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the body of Melinda Waller, 55. She was pronounced dead at the scene, said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Later, Belleville police officers pulled over a vehicle registered to the Waller and took the driver into custody as “a person of interest.”

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

The motive and circumstances remain under investigation. Police have not discussed the state of the scene or any injuries observed on Waller’s body to indicate why homicide is suspected.

This is a breaking story. More details will be reported as they become available.