Victim of suspected homicide in Southwest Idaho identified as Canyon County man

Ian Max Stevenson
·1 min read

The victim of a suspected homicide in Caldwell has been identified, according to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Brad Griffin Jacobs, 41, of Caldwell, was discovered by sheriff’s deputies after they arrived at the 19000 block of Wagner Road early Friday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

By late Friday evening, officers had detained a suspect who was being interviewed by detectives, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. Officials are not releasing the name of the suspect and did not offer additional details about the incident.

According to the release, “Sheriff Kieran Donahue advises that this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.”

Recommended Stories

  • Maryland lawmakers override vetoes on sweeping police reform

    Maryland lawmakers voted Saturday to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes of three far-reaching police reform measures that supporters say are needed to increase accountability and restore public trust. Maryland approved the nation’s first Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights in 1974, and about 20 states have adopted similar laws setting due process procedure for investigating police misconduct. Maryland is the first to repeal the law, replacing it with new procedures that give civilians a role in the police disciplinary process.

  • London mayor wants to host Indian Premier League cricket

    The mayor of London wants to bring Indian Premier League cricket matches to the British capital. Mayor Sadiq Khan told The Associated Press he is working with London-based cricket team Surrey about the feasibility of getting IPL franchises to play in London, saying the city has benefitted from having NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball teams come across the Atlantic for games in recent years.

  • State trooper killed during standoff with barricaded suspect in Iowa

    The slain trooper has been identified as Sgt. Jim Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol.

  • South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says

    The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.

  • Prince Harry will attend Prince Philip's funeral without Meghan Markle, who didn't get permission to fly

    Prince Harry will attend Prince Philip's funeral, which is set to be held April 17. Markle, who's pregnant, didn't get medical clearance to fly.

  • Lightning acquire Savard from Blue Jackets in 3-team trade

    The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning acquired defenseman David Savard from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade Saturday that also involves the Detroit Red Wings. Tampa Bay gave up a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 third-rounder to Columbus for Savard and sent a 2021 fourth-rounder to Detroit. The Blue Jackets retained half of Savard’s $4.25 million salary-cap hit and the Red Wings got involved to pick up a quarter of it to help the cap-strapped Lightning.

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight after a crucial rotor-blade-spinning test ended abruptly

    Ingenuity was supposed to spin its blades at full speed on Friday, but a "watchdog" timer that identifies issues abruptly cut the test short.

  • Nearly 40% of Marines have so far declined to receive a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus

    Of the 123,500 Marines who have been offered a vaccine, about 48,000 said no, while about 75,500 agreed to get one, according to data obtained by CNN.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech have asked US regulators to make their COVID-19 vaccine available to adolescents ages 12 to 15

    The vaccine showed "100 percent efficacy" and triggered a "robust antibody response" in trials with adolescents, the companies announced last month.

  • Fox News host suggests connection between Prince Philip's death and Harry and Meghan interview

    The U.K.'s Prince Philip died on Friday at 99 after recently spending a month in the hospital and dealing with numerous health issues. But it didn't take long for pundits to start suggesting Meghan Markle was to blame. After Buckingham Palace confirmed Philip's death on Friday, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade in a Fox & Friends segment brought up Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired while he was in the hospital. Although Kilmeade didn't explicitly blame the two for his death, he quoted Piers Morgan's previous objections to the timing of the interview and added, "Evidently, it definitely added to his stress." "There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey," Kilmeade also said. "So here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that." Philip was hospitalized "after feeling unwell" in February and ended up being treated for an infection and undergoing a procedure for a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. He was released from the hospital about a week after the interview aired. Brian Kilmeade cites Piers Morgan to again suggest that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry killed Prince Philip with their Oprah interview. (h/t @tylermonroe7) pic.twitter.com/EhbP7cM2qS — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyHow red states silence urban votersYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Photos show people flocking to Buckingham Palace to mourn Prince Philip's death with flowers and flags

    Despite the palace's discouragement, crowds mourned with flowers and tributes outside Buckingham Palace following Prince Philip's death on Friday.

  • Biden on Prince Philip: 'I admired the devil out of him'

    President Biden joined world leaders in paying tribute to Prince Philip, who died Friday at 99.

  • Prince Harry will travel back to U.K. for Prince Philip's funeral next week

    Prince Philip, the late husband of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II, will be laid to rest next Saturday, Buckingham Palace has announced. The ceremony, which will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, will reportedly contain many traditional customs associated with the death of a royal family member; however, attendance will be scaled down because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Duke of Edinburgh, who died Friday morning at 99, will not lie in state anywhere accessible to the public so as not to draw oversized crowds, but the funeral will be televised, and eight days of national mourning will precede the event. A Land Rover will carry the duke's coffin from Windsor Castle to St. George's, a nod to his preference for driving himself without a chauffeur, CNN notes. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Prince Philip's grandson, will travel from the United States to the U.K. for the funeral. His wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, will remain at their home on the advice of her doctor. Read more at CNN and BBC. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyHow red states silence urban votersYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Prince Philip was royalty before he married Queen Elizabeth. In fact, they were distant cousins.

    Prince Philip died at age 99 on Friday. Born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, he and Queen Elizabeth II were cousins through Queen Victoria.

  • Jessica Alba's Honest Company is filing for an IPO after selling $189 million worth of diapers and wipes in 2020

    Jessica Alba's consumer goods business Honest Company filed for an IPO on Friday with plans to sell shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HNST."

  • Delaware trooper connects with young boy over love of basketball

    Joshua Morris joins 'Fox News @ Night' to share the heartwarming story and discuss importance of community relationships

  • Prince Philip died on Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary

    Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9, which is Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary. They've been married for 16 years.

  • Will rain impact NASCAR again this weekend? Here’s the forecast for Martinsville

    Inclement weather already moved Friday’s Xfinity series race to Sunday. Will the forecast force the Cup Series race to be postponed, as well?

  • Kremlin says it fears full-scale fighting in Ukraine's east

    The Kremlin said Friday it fears a resumption of full-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine and could take steps to protect Russian civilians there, a stark warning that comes amid a Russian troop build-up along the border. The statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, reflected the Kremlin’s determination to prevent Ukraine from using force to try to retake control over separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's military chief dismissed the Russian claims that the country's armed forces are preparing for an attack on the rebel east.

  • 'Matt Gaetz wants to date your child' billboard goes up in Florida

    The billboard, paid for by the liberal PAC Mad Dog, appeared this week amid Gaetz's sex-trafficking scandal.