Victim, suspects identified in armed robbery, fatal shooting outside Decatur Waffle House

Two people have been arrested for the armed robbery and murder of a 19-year-old man outside a Decatur Waffle House.

On the morning of Monday, August 21, Bernard Williams, 19, was sitting outside the Waffle House on Flat Shoals Road waiting for a ride at around 5 o’clock.

Sanquisha Paden said she was sitting outside the Waffle House and witnessed someone attack Williams.

“That’s when dude approached him and just started hitting him and pistol-whipping him,” Paden said.

Paden then witnessed the suspect shoot Williams. She ran inside the restaurant and called 911.

Williams was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the cameras at Waffle House as part of their investigation.

DeKalb County police say officers located and arrested Walter Hopson, 18, and Tyjere Bey-Robinson, 17, on Thursday for the armed robbery and murder of Williams.

Both Hopson and Robinson were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

