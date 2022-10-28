Victim in suspicious death off Benton identified by authorities

The victim of a suspicious death in an apartment fire off Benton Boulevard on Oct. 17 has been identified by Kansas City police.

The deceased was Stanley Singleton, 45, according to a Friday morning email from Donna Drake, a spokesperson with the Kansas City Police Department.

According to Drake, around 2:30am that morning, the Kansas City Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at the apartment complex in the 900 block of Benton. During a search, firefighters located an adult male, who was unresponsive.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later declared dead.

One other person was injured in the fire, and around 30 people were displaced, officials said at the time.

The medical examiner’s office has not yet made a ruling in the death. Drake said homicide investigators are still investigating the case.