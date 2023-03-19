Victim in Sutter double homicide identified as Elk Grove woman — sheriff asking for tips

Two people found after they were shot and killed in rural Sutter County have been identified, as law enforcement sought the public’s help in the double homicide investigation.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it had identified the man and woman found along a dirt road several miles east of Rio Oso as Derrick James Engelman, 40, of Yuba County, and Vicky Veovilayphone, 40, of Elk Grove. Deputies did not disclose how the two knew each other or why the pair ended up in the area, which is farmland.

“Due to this case being under active investigation, no further information can be released at this time,” deputies said in a Sunday news release. No suspects have been identified in connection with the slaying.

It was about 4 p.m. Friday that deputies were called by a farmer to the area of Kempton Road near Brewer Road. Officials said Veovilayphone was located inside a blue Ford Explorer while Engelman was found 50 yards away. Both had died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

“This is a tragic event and we will work diligently to obtain answers for our community,” Sutter Sheriff Brandon Barnes said in the release.

Deputies are urging anyone with information to call 530-822-0210 or e-mail Detective Harvir Thiara at hthiara@co.sutter.ca.us.