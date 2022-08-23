Victim takes gun from suspect before being carjacked, records show

A man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a car after the victim managed to get the gun away.

Nicholas Dean, 19, is charged with one count of carjacking, two counts of employ of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, and criminal attempt first-degree murder.

On Aug. 14, a man reported to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) that he was carjacked of his 2011 Infiniti.

According to an affidavit, the suspect reported that he met an unknown woman on Facebook Marketplace who wanted to purchase his car.

He met the woman in the 1000 block of Raines Road and allowed the woman to drive the car.

While driving a car, the woman stopped in front of the 800 block of Fields Road when Dean approached and demanded the car while holding the male victim at gunpoint, records show.

The victim became involved in a scuffle with Dean at which time one shot was fired.

According to records, the victim and Dean exited the car and Dean allegedly fired three more shots at the victim.

The victim and the suspect began to struggle over the firearm and the victim was able to get the firearm away from him, an affidavit said.

Dean and the woman were able to gain control of the 2011 Infiniti and fled the scene in another direction, an affidavit said.

During the investigation, Dean was developed as an individual possibly responsible for taking the car and firing shots at the victim.

On Aug. 17, the victim arrived to view a photo lineup and positively identified Dean as the individual responsible for firing shots at him and taking the car, records show.

Dean is due in court on Aug. 24 and no bond is set.