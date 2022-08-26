'Victim was targeted': Police continue to investigate fatal shooting at Quincy apartments

QUINCY – Few new details have emerged as state and local police continue to investigate a fatal shooting in a Quincy apartment complex last week.

Quincy police officers were called at about 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 18 to 5 Crown Drive, part of the Elevation Apartments at Crown Colony, where they found Jordan Wiggins, 32, of Quincy suffering from gunshot wounds near the stairwell leading from the apartment building’s parking area to the residences.

State Poice detectives at the scene of a homicide at 5 Crown Drive in Quincy, Aug. 18, 2022.

Wiggins was a resident of the building, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. Wiggins was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

David Traub of the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said investigators believe Wiggins was shot in the vicinity where he was found.

Evidence bags are seen at the crime scene of a homicide at 5 Crown Drive in Quincy, Aug. 18, 2022.

Traub said Thursday that the investigation by Quincy police and State Police assigned to the district attorney's office is ongoing, and detectives are still collecting evidence.

"Detectives continue to meet daily to review the evidence as it is collected and to plan and assign the next investigatory steps to be taken," he said in an email. "Some of those steps require acquiring information from other entities, and while some of those request remain outstanding we have not met any unusual delays."

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael J. Morrissey talks with State Police detectives at the scene of a homicide at 5 Crown Drive in Quincy, Aug. 18, 2022.

Quincy Police Capt. Daniel Guarente said police have not responded to more calls than usual at Elevation Apartments, and the complex hasn't requested additional patrols in light of the shooting.

"We believe that the victim was targeted, so there's no threat to anyone else," he said. "We've had an increased presence there because of the investigation, not due to a request to step anything up."

Yellow tape is seen at the scene of a homicide at 5 Crown Drive in Quincy, Aug. 18, 2022.

The shooting is the second homicide in the city this year. In May, 17-year-old Nathan Paul of Weymouth was shot and killed in what authorities say was a drug deal gone wrong in Quincy's Germantown neighborhood.

Four juveniles have been arrested in addition to the indictments of Jaivon Harris and Keniel Diaz-Romero.

