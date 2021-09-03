Victim of Tesla crash in Texas had alcohol level exceeding legal limit

Tesla managers demonstrate V3 superchargers on German research campus in Berlin
·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - One of the two victims of a fatal crash involving a Tesla car in Texas had a blood-alcohol level that exceeded the legal driving limit, according to an autopsy report.

No one was found in the driver's seat in the April accident where a Model S caught fire after hitting a tree, killing the two people in the car, according to the police at the time.

William Varner, who was found in the back left passenger seat, had 0.151 g/100mL of ethanol - grain alcohol - detected in his blood after his death, according to the report by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The legal blood alcohol level for driving in Texas is 0.08%.

The cause of Varner's death was "blunt force trauma and thermal injuries with smoke inhalation," the report said.

The police declined to comment on the report, saying the investigation is still under way.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened 33 investigations into Tesla crashes involving 11 deaths since 2016 in which advanced driver assistance systems are suspected of being used, including the Texas crash.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is also probing the Texas crash, said testing showed that the vehicle's automated steering system was "not available" on the road where the accident occurred but the car's cruise-control function could still have been in operation.

Tesla markets its advanced driver assistant system as "Full Self-Driving" capability, but says that those features do not make the vehicle autonomous and require active driver supervision.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK watchdog opens probe into COVID-19 test provider Expert Medicals

    Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it had opened an investigation into Expert Medicals, one of the UK's largest providers of COVID-19 tests, following complaints that it did not provide timely results and refused to issue refunds when due. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said customers had also alleged Expert Medicals, which provides polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, failed to respond to complaints. Last week, the watchdog had sent an open letter https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-warns-pcr-test-providers-against-breaking-consumer-law to PCR test providers warning that a range of harmful practices in the sector could breach consumer protection law.

  • 'We lost pretty much everything': Cleanup continues as death toll rises in Northeast after Ida

    President Joe Biden visited hard-hit Louisiana on Friday. Ida has left over 60 people dead across eight states.

  • Multiplying Crackdowns Haven’t Stopped Cash Pouring Into China

    (Bloomberg) -- Canceled share sales. Ruined business models. Tech moguls brought to heel. Barely a day goes by without more news on the widening scope of Beijing’s crackdown on private enterprise.Yet money from around the world continues to flow into mainland China -- testament to its gravitational pull on global investors and long-term confidence in its economy.Amidst the turmoil in markets, foreign investors have added to their holdings of stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen every month since Nove

  • As U.S. unemployment benefits end, firms hope for a wave of applicants

    Joe Perkins, head of Michigan-based auto supplier Mobex Global, marked Labor Day weekend this year as more than a holiday or a symbolic nod to U.S. workers. It now carries real-world significance as the lapse of federal unemployment benefits on Sept. 4 brings hope of a surge in job applicants to fill open positions that have kept his company 10% short of its hiring goals despite wage hikes and other incentives. If the U.S. economy's behavior in 2021 holds any lessons for Perkins, though, he may be disappointed as the hiring needs of firms compete with a surge in coronavirus infections https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-reports-more-than-1000-covid-deaths-single-day-2021-08-18.

  • China faces difficulties in expanding COVID-19 vaccination drive, official says

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is facing growing difficulties in expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination drive, but it will continue to inoculate more people and step up the programme of booster shots, a health official said on Friday. Zheng Zhongwei, an official at the National Health Commission, did not specify the obstacles but stressed that those who have not been vaccinated could not rely on being protected by those who have had the shots amid concerns over the highly transmissible Delta variant. "Recently, as (pushing vaccination work) came to the later stage, it has become increasingly difficult," Zheng said at a health forum.

  • Investors grow wary as stocks hit new highs

    Investors are girding their portfolios for potential stock market volatility, even as equities hover near fresh highs after logging seven straight months of gains. Utilities are the S&P 500's best-performing sector so far this quarter with a 10.2% gain. This suggests some investors expect the calm in stocks to give way to more pronounced price swings in the coming weeks and months.

  • U.S. Congress seeks information from FDA on approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

    The chairs of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Committee on Energy and Commerce have requested the FDA to disclose documents related to the interactions between Biogen and the agency's staff. "We are concerned by apparent anomalies in FDA's processes surrounding its review of Aduhelm," chairs of the two committee wrote in a letter to the agency.

  • Why Innate Pharma Shares Are Rising On Friday?

    Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ: IPHA) stock closed almost 14% higher on Thursday after the Company disclosed two upcoming presentations scheduled at ESMO 2021 Virtual Congress. The presentations include a late-breaker abstract on a Phase 2 trial highlighting the progression-free survival data for monalizumab combination therapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Continuing yesterday's gain, Innate Pharma stock is rising in the market trading as SVB Leerink has upgraded the stock to Outperform from

  • Former ambassador Kelly Craft steered business to Trump hotels, The Washington Post reports

    In 2018, expected to attend a conference in DC, Craft rejected a list of suggested hotels, saying "I would prefer the TRUMP HOTEL," The Post reported.

  • Britain distributing COVID-19 vaccines to climate talks delegates

    Britain has started shipping COVID-19 vaccines to delegates attending global climate talks it is hosting next month who cannot access them at home, with the first shots to be delivered next week. Typically delegates from more than 190 countries attend the annual talks, but with many countries still grappling with the novel coronavirus, climate and health experts have said poorer nations struggling to access COVID-19 vaccines could find sending delegates difficult. "Vaccines are shipping and vaccination will begin next week and through mid-September before second jabs in October well ahead of COP26," British COP26 envoy John Murton said on Twitter on Friday.

  • As mortgage rates stay low, many homeowners are taking this refinance risk

    A decision not to refinance right now can be a decision to pay more.

  • 1969 Camaro Abandoned In Backyard Rescued

    This warms the heart…

  • 2023 Toyota Sequoia Could Get Same Improvements as the Tundra

    We expect to see Toyota's new three-row SUV shortly after the new Tundra's reveal this year, and it'll likely use the same new platform and twin-turbo V-6 engine.

  • Boston Couple Among 4 Killed In Farmington, Connecticut Plane Crash

    WBZ TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

  • Four killed when plane crashes into Farmington building

    Four people died when the corporate jet they were in crashed into a Farmington business Thursday morning. The crash at 111 Hyde Road destroyed the plane and sent workers running. “First responders were here almost immediately, but there was nothing left,” said Gov. Ned Lamont at the scene. The crash of the Cessna Citation 560XL happened around 9:50 a.m. at Trumpf Inc., a manufacturer near the ...

  • Recently Purchased Barn Find Car Collection Explored

    Classic car collection has many interesting pieces.

  • Acquired by Mercedes-Benz, YASA's revolutionary electric motor is set for big things

    Back in July, YASA (formerly Yokeless And Segmented Armature), a British electric motor startup with a revolutionary 'axial-flux' motor, was acquired by Mercedes-Benz. Founded in 2009 after being spun out of Oxford University, YASA will now develop ultra-high-performance electric motors for Mercedes-Benz’s AMG.EA electric-only platform. It will stay in the UK as a fully owned subsidiary, serving both Mercedes-Benz and existing customers like Ferrari.

  • 4 dead after jet crashes into Connecticut building

    The Cessna Citation 560X business jet crashed in Farmington, west of the capital, Hartford, as it was on its way to North Carolina, the FAA said.

  • Chevy Camaro ZL1 Races Acura NSX

    Which horse do you have your money on?

  • Owners of flooded cars are likely to find their insurance doesn't cover the damage

    Many owners of flooded cars could find that, despite carrying insurance, they are out of luck when it comes to recouping their losses.