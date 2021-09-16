Victim testifies in case of man who shot and killed her boyfriend in 2019

Sep. 16—FAIRMONT — The prosecution's key witness took the stand Wednesday and described what Brian Lyon did to her on Sept. 28, 2019.

Brian E. Lyon II, 39, is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Christopher Moses, 42, of White Hall. According to prosecutors, he faces one count each of rape and attempted murder for shooting and sexually assaulting Dawn Smith, Moses' girlfriend at the time of his death. Marion County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Wilson is hearing the case.

Lyon is also charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree sexual assault, first-degree robbery with a firearm and two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The prosecution was able to prove through testimony, phone records and video surveillance that Lyon and Moses were together at an MMA watch party hosted by a mutual friend in Clarksburg and they left together in Moses' work truck, a white Dodge Ram 2500.

After the watch party, the two men left Clarksburg and went to Moses' home in White Hall. Investigators used cell phone records that show the two men driving up Interstate 79.

Assistant Prosecutor Sean Murphy asked Smith is she remembered the events of that day.

"Very clearly," she said. "I relive it every day... not a day goes by that I don't think about this."

Smith had been dating Moses for a short period and volunteered to help Moses clean his house and brought along her 8-year-old daughter. Moses was out late in Clarksburg at the watch party and Smith was tired of waiting up and went to bed.

She told the court she came downstairs in the night and found a stranger on Moses' couch. In the courtroom Wednesday, she identified the stranger as Brian Lyon.

She then found Moses, alive, in the garage. Moses said the man on the couch gave him a ride home. Smith said Wednesday that she returned to bed and later woke up to Lyon wielding a gun in her face.

"[Lyon] said, 'where's your money [expletive]' with a gun in my face," Smith said.

She recalled emptying her purse and giving Lyon her debit cards and PIN numbers. Lyon then took her to the garage and forced her to remove the wallet out of Moses' back pocket.

Moses was slumped over in the garage, shot four times, dead. Smith did as he asked and took the wallet out of Moses' back pocket.

Lyon then lead her around the house at gunpoint, looking for anything of value. Lyon then forced her to the basement to continue the search, according to her testimony.

"I'm scared to death at this point because I know he's a killer," Smith said after being asked what was going through her mind.

She specifically recalled staring at Lyon deliberately to remember his face were she to survive the encounter. She said he became angry.

"[Lyon] said, 'Stop looking at my face,'" Smith said. "He said, 'you won't be able to pick me out of a line-up.'"

She said he then punched her in the face, and started to lead her upstairs but decided to force her back down to the basement.

She then recalled, in detail, that Lyon raped her in the basement and ejaculated on her leg, then forced her upstairs to the bathroom to wash the evidence off. Her story is corroborated by a tissue found in the bathroom that contained Lyon's DNA.

Before reaching the bathroom, Lyon and Smith walked past the bedroom where Smith's daughter was sleeping. Smith begged Lyon to allow her to comfort her daughter. She was allowed two steps toward her daughter and told her everything would be OK.

Lyon then forced Smith into the bathroom at gunpoint, had her undress and begin to wash off in the shower. Smith recalled after pumping soap, she heard the glass behind her shatter and she was shot in the back.

She fell out of the shower onto her knees and remembered praying.

"I tried to scream for my daughter but my voice wouldn't come out because my lung was collapsed," Smith said. "I was laying there praying to God to not let me die because my girls still need me."

She was then shot again in the face. The bullet managed to miss all vital areas in her head. It entered through her cheek bone, through the roof of her mouth, exited her neck and lodged itself in her shoulder.

After the second shot, Smith could not recall what followed. According to the prosecution's evidence, Smith's daughter helped her mother into the bedroom and called 911.

Lyon stole Moses' work truck and drove to Pennsylvania, where he set the truck on fire and fled. Police said Lyon met his then-girlfriend to hide out at a nearby hotel. Pennsylvania state police tracked Lyon to the hotel, where he jumped from a second story window to attempt an escape.

He was arrested Oct. 1, 2019.

In the cross-examination of Smith, defense attorney Christopher Wilson cast doubt on her testimony, and compared it against what evidence showed Smith told authorities in the hospital after the shooting and what she had just testified.

In her testimony, Smith said Lyon admitted to shooting Moses, but in her conversation with authorities at the hospital just days after the shooting, she said the assailant simply said Moses was dead.

After Smith's testimony, the prosecution rested and the defense had no further evidence to submit. The defense made a motion to acquit Lyon of the charge of first-degree murder on the grounds that the prosecution had not met the burden of proof to adequately convict him.

Judge Wilson denied the motion, leaving the decision up to the jury.

Closing arguments

Murphy began the state's closing arguments saying that the state had provided sufficient evidence to convict Lyon on all eight of the charges brought against him.

"This man did every single thing he's accused of doing," Murphy said. "Every person in this courtroom knows it."

Murphy then went back through all the evidence mounted against Lyon and walked through the events and how the state proved them to be true.

The prosecution walked through security camera footage, DNA evidence, physical evidence and testimony that they say clearly paints Lyon as guilty.

"That's the evidence, ladies and gentlemen, without a reasonable doubt," Murphy said.

The defense then approached the jury and spent time attempting to poke holes in the state's case against Lyon.

Some of the holes proved larger than others, the most prevalent being that the prosecution does not have possession of the murder weapon.

The state was able to prove that the bullets that shot Moses we're fired from the same gun that shot Smith, but whether that weapon was fired by Lyon to kill Moses was unclear.

The defense attempted to sway the jury toward a not guilty verdict on the count of first-degree murder, saying there was not enough evidence to prove either malice or premeditation. The same attempt was made for the robbery and burglary charges.

The state rebutted, saying, again, that its evidence was sufficient to convict Lyon on all charges, saying to shoot a man four times is enough proof of malice and premeditation.

"Don't get caught up in all the what-ifs and maybes," Murphy said to the jury. "Don't lose sight of the truth."

The jury was sent to deliberate at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday and decided to leave and return to deliberations Thursday morning.

A verdict is expected Thursday.

Reach David Kirk at 304-367-2522 or by email at dkirk@timeswv.com.