Victim in Tuesday night's fatal shooting in Brockton identified

BROCKTON — The man shot to death Tuesday evening on North Main St. has been identified as 25-year-old Nerilson Lopes, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Wednesday.

Another man was also shot in the incident, Cruz said.

At approximately 8:35 p.m., Brockton police officers and firefighters responded to reports of the double shooting in a parking lot in the area of 987 North Main St.

"[Officers] located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest," the DA's office said.

Brockton Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured shortly before 8:35 p.m. near 983 North Main St., on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

"He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead."

The second male victim traveled to the same hospital in a personal motor vehicle for "treatment of non-life-threatening injuries," a press release from the DA's office said.

The Brockton Police Department and state police officers assigned to the district attorney's office are working on the ongoing investigation.

This is the fifth murder in Brockton in 2022.

