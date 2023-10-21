'The victim has vanished from the case:' Victims and their families struggle to be heard in court

Oct. 21—CHEYENNE — On an afternoon in mid-September, the Laramie County District Court was unusually crowded.

Lawyers, along with roughly 40 members of the general public, filled the third floor of the courthouse with tension. They were waiting for the arraignment of Charles Rees Karn, which had been delayed multiple times.

Dozens of Phoenix Cerenil's friends and family came that afternoon to see what would happen to the man who, at the time, was criminally accused of killing their loved one. Karn's family also attended that day, awaiting the pleadings of their son.

In the hallway outside of District Judge Catherine Rogers's courtroom, family members whispered to one another, lawyers conferred and Laramie County Sheriff's deputies were called to ensure that the two families did not come to blows.

After conflicts over the order in which the two families would enter the courtroom, Refugio Cerenil, Phoenix's father, decided his family would enter first.

Once the hearing began, the concerned parties watched as Karn pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge. The Cerenils did not expect this.

Karn struck a surprise plea deal where his four original charges, including first-degree murder, would be dropped in exchange for the single lesser charge. The deal did not come with a sentencing recommendation.

The defendant was pressed by the judge for details, in which he told Rogers that he intentionally killed Phoenix Cerenil by strangling her.

He described, in graphic detail, what he did in order to provide a factual basis for the charge. Assistant District Attorney Jonah Buckley deemed it sufficient enough to determine his guilt.

Standard courtroom procedure can obscure complex emotions from all parties involved, including people affected by crime, the accused, and the lawyers and judges responsible for deciding their cases. Often, the people impacted by a violent crime can feel like the process is silencing them, or that the rules of a courtroom do their loved one a disservice.

When the hearing was over, the Cerenils left feeling hurt, lied to and ignored by the justice system. Why was the plea agreement made without their knowledge? Why was someone who confessed to killing their loved one allowed to get a lesser charge? Who's looking out for their family, or for Phoenix Cerenil?

As Karn's sentencing draws closer, the idea of justice seems elusive to the Cerenils, and, even if Karn got a sentence the family feels is appropriate, they must still reckon with the loss of their loved one.

'I just don't have faith in them'

Relatives of some local crime victims say that the Laramie County District Attorney's office isn't listening to their needs and is treating them as an afterthought in the sentencing process.

Their grievances highlight the often "defendant-centric" nature of the justice system, which can dehumanize victims of crime.

Recently, the Cerenil family has pointedly criticized the court system in Cheyenne, going as far as to organize a protest outside the Laramie County Governmental Complex on Oct. 13. The family held signs with messages calling for the firing of District Attorney Sylvia Hackl and asking for the death penalty for Karn.

But Hackl says, given the way the case has played out, Karn would not be eligible for a death sentence. She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that she first found out about their calls for the death penalty when reading an article about the family.

"It said they want the death penalty, and they don't think he was charged properly," Hackl told the WTE on Tuesday. "Well, it's not a death penalty case."

Hackl said that the case would've been eligible for the death penalty if Karn was charged with felony murder, or a murder that occurred in the process of someone committing a felony. She said strangulation, one of Karn's initial charges, is not a felony that aggravates a charge to felony murder under state law.

"I've said this to more than one legislator, I think it ought to be," she said. "... So, it's not a death penalty case because it doesn't have the aggravators, except to the extent that every murder is atrocious, and every murder has aggravators. I get that. So, would I want someone to get the ultimate punishment if my daughter were killed? Of course, yeah. But, it's not a death penalty case."

The Cerenils have felt that, throughout the process, they have been largely ignored by the DA's office. They say assistant district attorneys and victim services staff have failed to keep them in the loop, making it feel like their needs are secondary to that of Phoenix's killer.

"I just don't have faith in them," Refugio said. "I don't."

Hackl disagreed with much of the characterizations made by the family and others in the community. She said the justice system can often be confusing and frustrating, especially when a family's loved ones — the ones hurt by crime — aren't centered in the process.

"That's a valid complaint, that it's defendant-centric," Hackl said. "That's the way the system is designed, and our job is to prosecute the defendant. We do our best to provide supportive services to the victim and to get their information in front of the judges. ... It's hard, I think, to realize that you're — I don't want to say this — you're not the star of the production."

Meeting the DA

Many of the concerns expressed by the Cerenil family came to a head when they met Hackl in person on Friday. It was the first time the DA had officially met with the family since the start of their case in June. It felt like the first positive step made by Hackl's office, the family said afterward.

"I feel like Sylvia explained the processes better and what to expect, like, 'If this happens ... what's more realistic?'" Kelsea Cerenil said.

"She's a better communicator than the people she has working for her," Refugio Cerenil added.

The family expressed disappointment, however, that their first meeting with Hackl was so late in their process. By that point, Kelsea Cerenil said, there wasn't much left for the DA to do.

"I feel like we're kind of at the end of the process. So, for this being the first time we've met with her, I don't know what she could have done differently, today," she said.

That same day, Refugio and Kelsea Cerenil also attended a hearing on Karn's pre-sentence investigation report. At that hearing, the judge reviewed what could and couldn't be included in the report, Kelsea Cerenil said.

Karn's public defender, Diane Lozano, argued that some victim impact statements that weren't from Phoenix's immediate family should be stricken from the report. She also argued that Karn's personal statement regarding his guilt, which Lozano advised him not to make, should be removed, as well.

The judge, however, ordered that all victim impact statements made by the Cerenil family could stay, and that, since the statement was made by an adult of his own volition, that Karn's statement would remain in the report.

The Cerenils said that, given all of the issues they've had with the justice system in Cheyenne, Friday was the closest they'd come to a step in the right direction.

The Harrison family

The family of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison, who was shot and killed on Dell Range Boulevard in late April, share similar concerns with the Cerenils. Although they've expressed their grief differently, both families have raised the profile of their cases, Hackl said.

"I think it's somewhat coincidental that these two cases are in kind of the same posture at the same time," Hackl told the WTE. "And, they're visible. I mean, they're high profile, I guess I should say. (They) involved parents who are, rightly, just outraged and devastated."

The Harrisons also said they feel like an afterthought by the DA's office. From their perspective, the DA's office seems disorganized and treats their family like just another case in their pile.

"Because I worked in criminal justice for quite some time, I understand that they have a very heavy caseload," said Amanda Harrison, Angelina's mother. "But, that's not our fault. If we're a high-priority case, I would hate to see anybody's cases be pushed to the back. ... I think that it takes two seconds to send out an email, you know, even simple stuff like that. We don't have to get a phone call or an in-person meeting or anything like that. So, to me, it's just, I mean, there's no reason for it."

David Harrison, Angelina's father, said that the experience Amanda Harrison had in the justice system is one of the only reasons they've been able to be vocal about advocating for their daughter.

"I mean, it was a fluke that she worked in the court system, that we were able to have a higher level of education about what we needed to do," he said. "... It's just very, very unorganized, and nobody's being held accountable for their part."

To illustrate their difficulties, Amanda Harrison showed the WTE a voicemail on her cellphone from Assistant District Attorney William Edelman. Recorded after co-defendant Cody Nicholson pleaded guilty to his charges in July, the family said they only found out about Nicholson's hearing from that message.

In the recording, Edelman can be heard apologizing for forgetting to notify victim services or the family that Nicholson was going to plead guilty.

Of the three co-defendants in the Angelina Harrison case, two of them have been sentenced. With the final sentencing approaching, the family will need to relive their grief for the third time through victim impact statements given in court, while continuing to struggle with the recent loss of their young daughter.

"I mean, every day, it's just been one thing after another, and it's exhausting," Amanda Harrison said. "It's painful, and it sucks. I don't know how else to say it. We already relive it every day, and now we have to do it three separate times, and, just, no thought about us."

When speaking with the WTE, Hackl said she was struck by the testimony of the Harrison family at the September sentencing of Tirso Munguia, the man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Angelina Harrison.

"I've heard those victim impact statements from the parents twice now," she said. "I have to tell you, it's very difficult to sit through that without crying, and that's not what I'm supposed to do."

Throughout the process, the Harrisons said the one positive figure in the justice system, for them, was Goshen County District Judge Edward J. Buchanan, who's been hearing their case. They feel that he's the only person who's made an effort to make their family feel heard.

"He's probably the only saving grace we've had throughout this whole thing," David Harrison said. "He really is."

Victim services

Ideally, the DA's victim services staff are there to guide families through the legal process. However, both families say they have been unhelpful, which Hackl attributes to miscommunication and a staffing shortage that made all victim services work fall on the shoulders of one person.

"I think that, if you're going to take the job as a victim assistance person, you need to realize the severity of your job and the people that you're dealing with," Amanda Harrison said. "This is a very traumatic situation, and we've had to put aside our grief to be able to fight what they're doing, to be able to show up at their office when we'd rather not get out of bed."

One of the main complaints by both families is the lack of responsiveness from victim services. They say that they're often ignored or kept out of the loop on court matters. Hackl attributes this issue to staffing. To fix that problem, the DA's office recently hired a second victim services staff member, which they say will lighten the caseload of Jan Romero, the senior victim services coordinator.

"It's all a question of resources," Hackl told the WTE. "... We're frequently faced with too few, and we do our best. ... But, sometimes, the notice we get of a hearing is fairly short, and that can be difficult for the attorney to get ready, for Jan to get ahold of the family, whatever the situation is. That doesn't happen often, but it can."

Sometimes, victim services staff, like Romero, have to be on the front lines of people's grief, and they have to meet different people where they are while coordinating resources for a number of different cases.

"We always ask them what they would like to see happen with the case," Romero said. "... If they want me to be there, then I'm absolutely there, and that goes all the way to sentencing."

Part of Romero's job is to stay on top of a large number of cases, which a new victim services staff member should be able to ease.

"The challenge is really the number of cases we have that have victims, and it was just me for a while," she said. "That was a challenge just to try and stay on top of it. ... I come to Sylvia after a case and that's kind of my debriefing, to be able to handle everything that's going on with it."

But the Cerenil and Harrison families still maintain that Romero hasn't been attentive enough, nor has she been a helpful guide through the court process.

Sentencing

At the center of the court process is a conflict which legal staff must manage, a balancing act between the rights of the criminally accused and those hurt by them. Those two positions are often at odds with each other.

Hackl said that sentences often fall in between the desire for retribution from those affected by crime and the requirement for the state to enforce a just punishment within the confines of the law.

"Every one of us wants to blame someone for the really horrible things that happened in our lives," Hackl said. "I mean, that's got to be almost one of the basic tenets of human nature and ... our system doesn't allow you to take personal revenge on the actor that harms your child. ... There are all sorts of things you can't do to effectively dissipate your anger, so, I get it, the public defender and us, we're targets."

With Karn's sentencing scheduled for Friday and the final sentencing in the Angelina Harrison case set for early November, both families are confronted with the challenge of figuring out which sentence feels just for them. But it's difficult, if even possible at all, to land on a sentence that satisfies everyone involved.

The Cerenil family already feels like no sentence — short of life in prison — will be adequate punishment for Karn.

"I'm still strongly wanting a life sentence," Refugio Cerenil said. "There's a lot of back and forth on the specifics about top and bottom numbers. They were trying to get me to say what would be the most appropriate (bottom number). ... It seems, from the tone of the conversation, it seems like they're hedging toward a 40-year bottom number."

Kelsea Cerenil added that there were talks to enforce Karn's sentences for this case consecutively with his other ones, meaning he'd spend longer in prison.

"(It), ultimately, would be the most just thing that they could do at this point," she said.

The Harrison family, also approaching the resolution to a months-long process, is ready for their time in court to end.

"I think now we're just ready for it to be over," Amanda Harrison said. "... Another resolution that I would like to see, and this doesn't come in the form of sentencing, is that this doesn't happen to other families."

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.