Victim in Victor Tulane Circle shooting identified at 36-year-old man

Montgomery police identified a man killed in a weekend shooting on Victor Tulane Circle.

Capt. Saba Coleman named 36-year-old Sammy Lewis as the city's 74th homicide victim of the year.

Lewis was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound Saturday about 10:55 p.m. in the 900 block of Victor Tulane Circle. He was rushed from the scene to a hospital where he ultimately died, Coleman said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, Coleman said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or Montgomery police at 625-2831.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police identify victim in Montgomery's latest homicide investigation