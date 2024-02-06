Victim of violent armed robbery says alleged YSL associate put a gun to her head

Rapper Young Thug watched as the victim of a violent armed robbery testified about the moments an alleged YSL associate put a gun to her head as her daughter watched.

On Monday, the witness testified outside of the Fulton County Courthouse.

The witness could not be shown on camera for safety reasons.

“I hate I have to be here and I hate I have to talk about this,” said the witness.

Breaking into tears, the mother of three took the stand on Monday to testify about the moments she became the victim of a violent carjacking outside of her home in 2016.

“Every time I talk about it, it doesn’t ever feel like it’s real,” she said.

During her testimony, she also described how her young daughter was forced to watch helplessly as two robbers pressed guns against her head.

One of those gunmen, prosecutors say, was Christian Eppinger. An alleged associate of Young Slime Life.

“I just remember this kid walking up to me and he had a gun to my head and I did notice my daughter crouched down behind a bush that was in front of my house. I don’t know if it’s still there. I just remember him saying give me your keys,” the witness said.

Prosecutors say Eppinger was one of four people who participated in the carjacking.

But during cross-examination, the victim testified that Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, and his five co-defendants were not involved.

“You have no reason to tell this jury, no personal knowledge that Jeffery Williams was in any form or fashion involved with your carjacking on that day? True? That is correct,” said defense attorney Keith Adams.

Eppinger is charged in the original indictment, but his case was severed, which means he will stand trial at a later date.

