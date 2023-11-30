Victim walks into Hyde Park police station after being stabbed, authorities say

Police are investigating a daytime stabbing in Hyde Park on Thursday.

Officers responding to the area of Myopia Road around 3:22 p.m. for a report of a stabbing say a woman walked into Boston Police District E-18 Headquarters with a stab wound to seek help.

Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

The police station is located less than a mile from the scene of the alleged crime.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

