Victim warns Judiciary Committee that some sex offenders go unpunished in Wyoming

Sep. 19—CHEYENNE — A young woman from West Virginia told members of a Wyoming legislative committee on Tuesday that a youth pastor, who groomed her when she was a teenager, is living in the state without accountability.

Maddi Morgan told the Joint Judiciary Committee that, when she was 12, her youth pastor groomed her by posing as a boy her age online.

"When I was 12 years old," she said, "I was approached through social media by someone posing as a 16-year-old boy living in my state, who turned out to be my 31-year-old youth pastor."

She said the youth pastor groomed her, sending explicit photos and messages to her for two years before he got caught.

"He was required to register, in my state, as a sex offender for life," Morgan continued. "I am speaking before you today because he is now a member of your state. He is a father of young children, a church member, and, most importantly, he is a convicted felon of a sex crime against a minor in West Virginia."

The man left West Virginia after serving his prison term, Morgan said, and was no longer required to be registered in the state. She said he was ordered to comply with the registry requirements of the state he moved to.

Upon finding out that her former youth pastor had moved to Wyoming, Morgan said she contacted the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The agency told her that there wasn't a state law equivalent to the crimes he was convicted of in West Virginia.

"He cannot be held to the lifetime registry requirement that I was promised as a child," Morgan said. "Even though I was promised justice, I do not feel justice has been given to me, since he found a loophole in the registry."

The bill draft that lawmakers were discussing when Morgan addressed the committee would make six criminal penalties a part of the state's sex offender registry.

The charges contained in the bill draft are: sexual servitude of an adult, felonious restraint (when the victim is a minor, and it is committed by someone other than a parent or guardian), false imprisonment (when the victim is a minor, and it is committed by someone other than a parent or guardian), sexual servitude of a minor, first-degree human trafficking and second-degree human trafficking.

Committee co-Chairman Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said the committee would take Morgan's testimony into consideration when it discussed the bill further in November.

Morgan warned the committee that the man who groomed her is now heavily involved in a Wyoming church, noting that he was a featured guest on an episode of the church's podcast.

"There's no law in your state to prevent him from doing this action again," Morgan said. "This is enough for me to come out and say that everyone needs to hold him accountable for what he did.

"I also think it's worth mentioning that if he found a loophole — and that he could move away from the state where he was convicted — that there are others that have done the same thing."

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.