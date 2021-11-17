New victim-witness coordinator appointed in Snyder County

Nov. 17—MIDDLEBURG — Pamela Eberhart has been tapped to serve as Snyder County's victim-witness coordinator.

Eberhart started the job, which is funded by state and federal grants, on Nov. 8, District Attorney Michael Piecuch said.

The victim-witness coordinator is responsible for educating crime victims of their rights and assisting victims and witnesses through the judicial process.

"Dedicated victim services are a key aspect of our mission here at the DA's Office," Piecuch said. We're very excited to welcome Pam as our new victim-witness coordinator. She brings the perfect blend of knowledge involving the court system, customer service and finance expertise. She'll ensure our office's compliance with crime victims' rights, coordinate court proceedings with victims and witnesses, and manage the grants which pay for that position."

Eberhart, who has experience in banking; as a chief deputy clerk of courts and prothonotary in Union County and a billing clerk with Mifflinburg borough, replaces Heather Keister, who served as the county victim-witness coordinator for about a decade before moving into an administrative assistant position in the DA's office.

"Heather has done a terrific job as the victim-witness coordinator for the past decade," Piecuch said. "I'm glad to have her moving to the front office where she'll have new challenges, including serving as outreach coordinator for the office."