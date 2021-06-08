Victim, witness knew accused in Manchester murder: police

Jun. 8—MANCHESTER — The man charged with fatally stabbing a local man over the weekend was identified as the attacker by the victim and a witness — a woman who had come to the home to get away from him, police say.

The man, Garry Ramsey, 56, of Hartford, was arraigned Monday in Manchester Superior Court.

He turned himself in to police that day and was charged with murder and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Police said Ramsey has a criminal history and is a felon, according to court documents.

Judge Peter McShane kept his bond at $1 million, as set by police.

The case was moved to Hartford Superior Court, and Ramsey is to appear there June 22.

Ramsey has seven arrests in Connecticut, with several related to driving while intoxicated and a breach of peace charge.

He also was arrested in Maine in 2005 for possession and trafficking of drugs and providing drugs to a child.

According to the warrant for Ramsey's arrest, police were dispatched to 21 Carver Lane shortly before noon Saturday on reports of a stabbing.

The warrant gives the following details:

Police found Robert Callahan, 68, of Manchester, on the front porch of the apartment covered in blood with a stab wound to his chest. Still in distress, Callahan told police he was stabbed in the chest by "Garry."

Callahan soon became unresponsive and medical personnel performed CPR. He was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he later died from a single stab wound.

The woman who called the police was at the scene and told them Ramsey stabbed Callahan.

After being brought to the Manchester Police Department, she spoke more about the incident.

The woman told police that she's known Ramsey for about one year and described him as a "trick" who provides her with drugs and hotel rooms. She said Ramsey is possessive and wants to own her.

Shortly before the stabbing, the woman said, she was with Ramsey at the Best Value Inn in Manchester.

When Ramsey left to get more drugs, she called Callahan because she wanted to get out of the situation. She warned Callahan that Ramsey would come looking for her.

Story continues

The woman went to Callahan's apartment. When Callahan was out getting food, Ramsey showed up at the front door of the apartment, she told police.

Callahan returned through the back door, the witness said, and soon after went to the front door where Ramsey was.

The witness said she heard a tussle, two loud thuds, and then silence. She went outside of her room and saw blood and Callahan down in the front doorway. She saw Ramsey sitting in his vehicle outside before he drove away.

Police issued a warrant for Ramsey's arrest after identifying him as a suspect.

Police noted a few things they saw when searching Callahan and his apartment. A pair of brass knuckles were found in his pocket pants, and numerous hypodermic needles were found on top of the bed in the bedroom.

Deputy State's Attorney Mark Williams called it "a strong case for the state," as Ramsey was both identified by the victim and witness. He asked to increase the bond to $1.5 million.

But Attorney Michael Chambers Jr., working for Ramsey on Monday for bond purposes only, said that parts of the story were still unclear. Chambers said that Ramsey had his own injuries, too, and it's unknown what led to the stabbing.

"The nature of the how ... is definitely not to be determined today," Chambers said.

He asked that Ramsey's bond be reduced to $500,000. Chambers also asked that Ramsey be provided medical attention because he's a diabetic.

For updates on Manchester and Bolton, follow Skyler Frazer on Twitter: @SkyFraCT, Facebook: SkyFraCT, and Instagram: SkylerFrazerJI to stay updated on his latest articles.