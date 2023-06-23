Victim in Wyoming, Minn., hit and run was St. Paul woman
A woman killed in a hit and run in Wyoming, Minn., was from St. Paul, according to police.
The woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night. Police and fire personnel responded to the parking lot of the Holiday Station Store at 26720 Kettle River Blvd., where a woman had been struck by a vehicle after a domestic disturbance.
Lifesaving efforts were administered, but the woman died at the scene, according to the Wyoming Police Department.
The suspect, a 37-year-old man from Wyoming, had fled the scene in a white pickup prior to officers arriving on scene. Police believe the suspect was known to the victim.
The suspect called police Friday morning and was taken into custody, according to a department news release.
The names of the victim and the suspect will be released once booking is complete and the families are notified.
