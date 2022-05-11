Victims of 2 separate fatal shootings in Tacoma identified by medical examiner

The Pierce County medical examiner on Wednesday identified two men, ages 24 and 56, killed in separate shootings Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Tacoma.

The Tacoma Police Department has released few details about the homicides. The first fatal shooting was reported at about 11:17 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of East D Street, just off the East 34th Street Bridge. The second shooting was reported at about 2:49 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way, a busy stretch of the road surrounded by businesses.

The victim of the first shooting was identified as Samuel Garza-Gonzalez, 24, of Tacoma. According to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office, he died of a gunshot wound to the neck. Tacoma police responded to the shooting after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and the sound of a vehicle speeding away.

Police found shell casings in the road but initially did not find any victims. About an hour later, South Sound 911 dispatchers learned a man with a gunshot wound had been dropped off at Tacoma General Hospital at 11:26 p.m. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

A Tacoma police representative was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on its homicide investigation.

The victim of the second shooting was identified as Reginald Taylor, 56, of Tacoma. The medical examiner said he died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police responded to that shooting and found Taylor prone on a sidewalk. Officers started life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a GoFundMe created by Taylor’s family, he was a father to six children and 14 grandchildren. A candlelight vigil was organized for him May 9 near the scene of the shooting on South Tacoma Way.

The two fatal shootings brought Tacoma’s homicide count to 21 so far this year. At this time last year, there had been 11 homicides. Across Pierce County, there have been 41 homicides in 2022.