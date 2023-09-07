Victims' advocates on potential Archdiocese bankruptcy: 'Being re-victimized'
Victims' advocates on potential Archdiocese bankruptcy: 'Being re-victimized'
Victims' advocates on potential Archdiocese bankruptcy: 'Being re-victimized'
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order instructing agencies in the state to study potential risks and use cases for the technology.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned that a government shutdown this fall could set the airline industry back.
Google will begin enforcing a rule that requires advertisers clearly label their AI-altered political ads ahead of a contentious 2024 presidential election season.
Fashion anarchy is fun.
Paramount CEO Bob Bakish explained what the company is doing to keep viewers entertained as negotiations with Hollywood writers and actors hit a stalemate.
Ingrown hairs? Red spots? Shoppers say this $20 keratosis pilaris treatment 'leaves skin feeling like butter.'
They're all less than $45.
This dermatologist-approved winner lifts away oil and dirt gently and comfortably.
Get nearly 40% off these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners while you can.
With this price slash, you'll score six blades for just $25 — that's less than $5 a pop.
Amazon's potential battle with the FTC could weigh on the stock near-term, says Goldman Sachs' top tech analyst.
"...Saves me soo much time, mess, and peach!"
These two new releases have the choice of a built-in lightning or USB-C connector, making them compatible with iPhone and Android.
The attorneys general in all 50 U.S. states, plus four territories, signed onto a letter calling for Congress to take action against AI-enabled child sexual abuse material (CSAM). "While internet crimes against children are already being actively prosecuted, we are concerned that AI is creating a new frontier for abuse that makes such prosecution more difficult," the letter says. "Whether the children in the source photographs for deepfakes are physically abused or not, creation and circulation of sexualized images depicting actual children threatens the physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing of the children who are victimized by it, as well as that of their parents," the letter reads.
This flowy beauty has won the hearts of more than 2,300 shoppers.
Perhaps the top requested "feature" from GoPro users these days is more longevity. The company claims its latest camera can run almost twice as long in some modes.
NYC officials have started enforcing new regulations mandating that hosts will have to file a registration application — and meet a set of requirements — to be able to rent homes to guests for less than 30 days.
Starting today until September 20, a Disney+ Basic subscription will cost only cost you $2 a month for three months if you're a new or returning subscriber in the US.
“All I’ve ever tried to do is help.”
It's part shirt, part jacket.