With victim's agreement, man who shot ex-Jaguar Richard Collier has life sentence reduced

A man sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2008 shooting of then-Jaguars offensive lineman Richard Collier has had his term reduced to 27 years through legal maneuvers being finalized Monday.

Tyrone Hartsfield’s attempted murder sentence was reduced in June through an agreement that drew almost no attention at the time, but he was returned to Jacksonville from the Madison Correctional Institution last month for hearings that will help finalize his expected release date.

The shorter sentence includes years Hartsfield has already spent behind bars.

Hartsfield, 47, had asked to reopen his case to address claims of inadequate legal counsel and prosecutors negotiated the new sentence based on Collier’s “full agreement and his request for finality,” State Attorney’s Office spokesman David Chapman said.

Collier was shot numerous times outside a Riverside apartment building during the 2008 Labor Day weekend as revenge for an altercation months earlier at an Arlington nightclub.

The wounds left Collier partially paralyzed and led to amputation of one leg.

Hartsfield had argued ineffective counsel previously, with judges at the 1st District Court of Appeal dismissing his appeal in 2020, court records show. That didn’t prevent new arguments from resurfacing, however.

In the years that follwed the shooting, Collier became an advocate for victims' rights and created a nonprofit called The Spirit Strong that supports the interests of people in wheelchairs.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: From life to 27 years, sentence cut for shooting ex-Jag Richard Collier