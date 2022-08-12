Victims take up arms after pair of Falls robberies Wednesday night

Aug. 12—Falls police investigating an armed robbery at a gas station at 30th and Pine Avenue Wednesday night encountered the victim of another armed robbery — now armed with a gun himself — chasing a man at 19th and Ashland.

The armed robbery at 30th and Pine occurred about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. Falls police said they were called to the gas station where two men were spotted walking frantically around the gas pumps, one holding a rifle.

Officers determined the men were the store owners. They said a few minutes earlier, a man in a white Ford pickup had pulled up to the pumps. One of the owners said he walked up to the truck and a man in dark surgical mask handed him $10 and asked for gas. While pumping the gas, the owner said he felt the barrel of a gun pressed against the left side of his neck while someone shouted "Give me all your money!" Instead, the owner said he swung his arm over the barrel of the gun and pulled it from the suspect's hands. Turning, the owner said he say two more men in dark surgical masks who then fled on foot down a nearby alley. The pickup fled east past Hyde Park Boulevard.

Detectives were called to investigate the scene.

A few minutes later, a two-man Roving Anti-Crime unit was driving south on the 1000 block of 19th Street looking for the white pickup when they saw a man run into a corner store at 19th and Ashland Avenue. About 10 seconds later, another man ran out of the store and headed south on 19th Street. The man that had run into the store then ran out with what officers said looked like an AR-15 rifle in pursuit of the other man.

Officers said they exited their patrol vehicle and at gunpoint ordered the armed man to drop his rifle. The man dropped the rifle but ran back into the store and tried to hold the door shut on officers who forced their way in and eventually used a Taser to subdue him.

Once in custody, the man said he had just been robbed at gunpoint at 19th and LaSalle while walking home from the store at 19th and Ashland. He said three suspects approached him, one of them hit him in the back of the head with a handgun, knocking him to the ground. The man said he was hit again in the face while the other two men went through his pockets, taking his wallet and a cell phone.

The man said he went to his residence, grabbed the rifle — now determined to be an Airsoft rifle — and went back to the store because he thought a man there knew the identities of the three men who robbed him.

The man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to have the Taser darts removed but wasn't charged at the time of the incident.

In a separate report early Thursday morning, a woman reported to police that she was sitting in her car waiting for a Door Dash delivery pickup at a fast food restaurant at 18th and Pine about 4:15 a.m. Thursday when she was approached by three men wearing black surgical-type masks. They first asked for a ride and then asked for her phone when she told them no. After declining to give the men her phone, the woman said one of them told her, "I have a gun. Do you want me to take out my stick?" The woman handed the man her iPhone 11 and all three ran toward Elmwood Avenue.