Victims awarded millions in judgment against former New Hanover teacher Michael Kelly

14 plaintiffs awarded $140 million in damages Wednesday in New Hanover County Superior Court in sexual abuse case.

Fourteen plaintiffs were awarded $140 million in damages in New Hanover County Superior Court after a default judgment against former teacher Michael Kelly for sexual abuse of his students on Wednesday, according to a news release from Marin A. Ramey, partner of Rhine Law Firm, P.C.

The judgment follows an earlier settlement of $5.75 million in June with the New Hanover County Board of Education for negligence in the retainment and supervision of Kelly for over two decades, according to the release.

More: New Hanover County Schools reach settlement in civil suit with sexual assault victims

Victims are former students from Isaac Bear Early College High School and Laney High School in Wilmington, where Kelly formerly worked as a chemistry teacher.

The victims were identified as John Doe plaintiffs throughout the litigation, which originally began in 2019.

Kelly was arrested in 2018 and pleaded guilty to 59 felony sex crimes in June of 2019.

More: New Hanover Board of Education finalizes settlement with Michael Kelly victims

Wednesday's verdict includes over $35 million in compensatory damages and over $105 million in punitive damages.

The judgment will include interest from the date the complaint was filed, making it already worth more than $150 million.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Phyllis Gorham presided over the case.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Sexual abuse victims get $140 million judgement against Michael Kelly