Victims of back-to-back Stockton killings identified

In the early hours Monday morning, two people were shot to death in Stockton within a two-hour span, according to law enforcement.

The victims were 22-year-old Donaven Onesavanh Ouch of Stockton, and 55-year-old Gary Norwood of Lodi, the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Tuesday.

Their deaths mark the 26th and 27th killings in Stockton this year.

Also identified Tuesday was Juan Pacheco Santos, a 45-year-old Stockton resident found shot near the intersection of Aurora Street and Scotts Avenue on Saturday.

Ouch was shot during sideshow that happened early Monday in the residential neighborhood surrounding Eighth and B streets, according to Nick Goucher, a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

He was shot around 12:40 a.m., and two other people were injured, Goucher said. His death marked the fifth homicide just this year to tear through the small south Stockton neighborhood, located west of the Eighth Street and Airport Way intersection.

Less than 90 minutes later, Stockton police rushed to a shooting across the city, near the Memorial Civic Auditorium in downtown Stockton, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

Norwood was shot near the intersection of Fremont and Commerce streets, located behind the auditorium, according to police. He died at the hospital.

The police department and the sheriff's office have not made public any information about potential motives or suspects in the homicides.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety.

