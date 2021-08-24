Victim's boyfriend receives suspended sentences in Joplin motel shooting case

Aug. 24—A 28-year-old man received suspended sentences and probation Monday in a plea deal on charges filed in an incident at a Joplin motel that left his girlfriend with a gunshot wound to her foot.

Aaron A. Birdsong, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon in a plea agreement allowing the suspended sentences.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Birdsong underlying sentences of seven years on the assault conviction and four years for the illegal weapon count, with both sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The judge also ordered Birdsong to pay $8,075 in restitution to the victim in the case.

Birdsong purportedly was removing a jacket from a backpack Dec. 7 in a room at the former Motel 6 at 3031 S. Range Line Road when a shotgun inside the backpack discharged, shooting his girlfriend in the foot.

The girlfriend, whose name was not released by police, had been taken to a hospital for treatment by the time officers arrived at the motel. Birdsong was charged with assault in what ultimately was deemed an accidental shooting. The weapon charge was added because the barrel of the shotgun had been cut down to 10.75 inches in violation of state law.