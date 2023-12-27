Victims of Burundi rebel attack buried in mass funeral

STORY: A mass funeral was held in Burundi on Tuesday for the victims of an attack by rebels.

At least 20 people were killed last Friday when gunmen raided the village of Vugizo, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to officials, those killed included 12 children, two pregnant women and a police officer.

Nine others were wounded.

This man lost his father.

The Red-Tabara rebel group has claimed responsibility for Friday's raid, claiming on the social media platform X to have killed nine soldiers and one police officer.

The group has been battling Burundi's government from bases in eastern Congo since 2015, and has previously attacked the international airport in Bujumbura.

Tuesday's funeral was attended by Burundi's Minister of the Interior, Community Development and Public Security.

He offered his condolences to all those affected.