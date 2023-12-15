Victims of 'cold hearted con job' testify of Libby man's sentencing

Dec. 15—Two victims of a Libby man's fence building scam didn't mince words Monday in Lincoln County District Court during a sentencing hearing.

Steven Austin Quimby, 26, had little to say before District Judge Matt Cuffe sentenced him to two 5-year prison terms. Quimby won't be spending any time in custody though because the sentences are both suspended after a joint recommendation from Deputy County Attorney Jeffrey Zwang and public defender Scott B. Johnson.

On Oct. 23, Quimby appeared in court to plead to felony theft and check forgery.

Johnson said his client was working and would be able to pay more than $34,000 in restitution and fees of more than $3,400.

The hearing featured the testimony of a woman from Eureka. She and her husband, who has since died, were the victims of Quimby's ongoing scam in northwest Montana. He took tens of thousands of dollars from multiple victims, agreed to build fences on their properties, but never did the work.

The woman's case was not part of the original charges against Quimby, but it was later added so she could be paid restitution. The woman testified that she was retired from a law enforcement career in Chicago and had dealt with countless convicts and people involved in crime.

But she said Quimby's story and manners made her believe in him.

"It was a cold-hearted con job from the beginning," the woman testified. "My husband and I were looking for someone to put up a fence for us because we wanted to have some sheep. I saw an ad for Quimby's business on the Eureka Facebook page and made an appointment to meet him.

"He said he was in his 20s, married with a small child and it touched my soul."

Then, her husband's health failed and he was transported to a hospital out of state for treatment.

"On March 11, he was removed from life support," she said. "But he was a fighter and we decided to bring him home for his final days. We made it home on March 15 before he passed on March 19."

After the tragic passing of her husband, a Air Force veteran, she called Quimby to explain what had happened.

"He told me if I paid a $2,000 deposit, he could get started on the fence. He told me he knew what I was going through because his brother had committed suicide," she said. "It never occurred to me that he wouldn't be a man of his word.

"Mr. Quimby took advantage of me in my weakest moment," she said. "He told me he beat up his last employer after a disagreement. Prison and work release should be what he gets.

"I pray for you and I hope he returns to the community as a productive member of society," she said.

Another victim shared his story of how Quimby's deceipt had caused his wife to suffer a relapse in her mental health.

"We hired him to build a new fence at our new home and this has financially rocked us and left us emotionally distraught," he testified. "My wife has had to seek counseling. He should face incarceration and deceit should not be accepted in Lincoln County. It's about a restoration of faith."

Quimby had a few words to say before Cuffe pronounced the final sentence.

"I'm sorry to any individual I've hurt. I want to be a respectful member of this community," Quimby said.

Cuffe said that, "while there needs to be some form of punishment, other than some traffic citations, this is the only time Mr. Quimby has been in front of this court or any other."

"I think 10 years of probation is an appropriate punishment," Cuffe said. "It keeps him under supervision and the victims get restitution for what has been stolen from them."

Cuffe waived a fee Quimby would have had to pay for Johnson's representation and added the $5,400 in restitution from the Eureka woman's case.

Other terms of the plea deal that Quimby must abide by include explaining his status as a probationer and the nature of his offenses to any future employer. He is also prohibited from owning, operating or being employed by any business without prior approval from his probation officer.

Quimby is also prohibited from owning, operating or participating in a business which accepts money in exchange for goods or services to be rendered at a future date.

Quimby was accused of taking more than $34,0000 from seven county residents to either build or mend fences, but never did the work.

The case first began when Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Detective David Hall got a call on March 1 from a couple living on Yellowtail Road in Libby. The man said they hired Quimby and wrote him a check for $4,197 for a deposit to build a fence on their land. The check was made out to Quimby Fence LLC. According to the man who hired Quimby, the defendant said he would begin work on Feb. 13, 2023. When the date came and went with Quimby allegedly not showing up to begin the job, he texted Quimby,

On Feb. 22, Quimby messaged the couple and said he would be up on Friday, Feb. 24 to begin the job. The couple said Quimby never showed up and they emailed him on Feb. 20 and Feb. 24, saying they wanted their money returned.

The man also said they discovered Quimby had allegedly altered the check his wife had written him. They said Quimby scratched out "Fence LLC" and initialed the woman's name to make it appear she had done it herself. They said Quimby allegedly added his first name, Steven, in front of his last name and cashed the check at a bank in Libby.

On March 2, the couple came to the sheriff's office and met with Det. Hall. They gave the investigator copies of their communications with Quimby and the check. Hall then called Quimby and they spoke.

According to the charging document, Quimby said he knew about the fencing job and the check he received. Quimby said the couple wanted a refund because he had some family issues going on. He told them he would sell the fencing materials or give it back. He said he was going to return the fencing materials to the couple because that's what they wanted.

Quimby allegedly told Det. Hall the fencing materials were at his fiance's grandparents' house. When he asked if his business was licensed with the State of Montana, Quimby said it was. He also said he bought the fencing materials in Kalispell at a cost of $3,900 and had a receipt for them. Det. Hall asked Quimby if he had a business banking account and the defendant allegedly said he ran everything through his personal account because of tax reasons.

Quimby allegedly said he changed the name on the check before cashing it. Det. Hall told Quimby they needed to sit down and, "get this squared away." The investigator gave Quimby his name and phone number at work and asked him to contact him the next week.

Det. Hall said then that as of March 9, Quimby hadn't answered his phone calls or returned messages. Hall wrote in his report that he researched Quimby Fence LLC and found that the defendant allegedly registered his business with the state on March 6 after speaking with him.

Quimby was later arrested. He posted $25,000 bail on April 14.

After the initial case filing, four more people came forward between April 12 and to say Quimby hadn't completed work that he accepted $24,760 to do. Two of the alleged victims are from Eureka while one is from Troy and the other from Rexford.