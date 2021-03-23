These are the victims of the Colorado grocery store shooting, including a police officer and three employees

Emergency crews respond to the shooting at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder,, Colorado, on March 22. 2021. Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Officials identified the 10 victims of the shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket on Monday.

The victims range in age from 20 years old to 65 years old, and include a Boulder police officer.

A 21-year-old man has been named as the suspect in the deadly mass shooting.

The 10 people killed in a shooting at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday have been publicly identified.

Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65, were named by police at a press conference on Tuesday.

The victims include a Boulder police officer, and at least three grocery store employees.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arvada, Colorado, though a motive is unknown. He has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Details are still emerging about the 10 victims, but here's what we know so far.

Boulder police officer Eric Talley was killed as he responded to the shooting

Eric Talley, 51, was among the first police officers to respond to the shooting, Boulder's police chief Maris Herold said at a press conference on Monday.

Herold called Talley a "very kind man" during a press conference about the victims on Tuesday.

"He didn't have to go into policing. He had a profession before this but he felt a higher calling. He loved this community and he's everything that policing deserves and needs," she said. "He cared about this community. He cared about the Boulder Police Department. He cared about his family and he was willing to die to protect others."

Talley's father, Homer Talley, told 9News that it "didn't surprise" him that his son was first to respond to the shooting. He told KDVR that Talley had said he would die for his fellow officers.

"He was a man of heart who loved his job," Homer Talley said.

Talley, a father of seven children, had a master's degree in computer science, and was training to become a drone operator, Homer Talley said.

Rikki Olds was a manager at King Soopers

Olds, of Lafayette, was a front-end manager at King Soopers, her aunt told The Denver Post.

The 25-year-old's family announced her death on social media before she was publicly identified by police.

Olds' aunt, Lori Olds, called her a "beautiful young angel" in a tribute on Facebook.

"We lost our beloved Rikki Old to the monster who shot up the king soopers in Boulder CO yesterday may his rotten ass fry and burn in hell," she wrote.

Olds' uncle, Bob Olds, said on Twitter that officials identified Olds with the family early Tuesday morning.

"Well i am so saddened to report that we finally got the news that my niece has left this world to join her papaw in heaven... fly free and rest easy my loving niece," he wrote.

Kevin Mahoney's daughter paid tribute to her father with a photo from her wedding

Kevin Mahoney's daughter, Erika Mahoney, said on Twitter that she was "heartbroken" over her father's death.

"My dad represents all things Love. I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer," she said, including a photo of them together at her wedding.

Erika Mahoney called her 61-year-old father her "hero."

"I know he wants me to be strong for his granddaughter," she said, adding that she's pregnant. "I love you forever Dad. You are always with me."

Teri Leiker had worked for King Soopers for about 30 years, a friend said

Teri Leiker, 51, loved working at King Soopers and had been there for about 30 years, her friend Lexi Knutson told Reuters.

"She loved going to work and enjoyed everything about being there," Knutson told Reuters. "Her boyfriend and her had been good friends and began dating in the fall of 2019. He was working yesterday too. He is alive."

Knutson told Reuters she met Leiker in 2017, through Best Buddies, a program at the University of Colorado organized to connect students with "members of the community with intellectual and developmental disabilities."

She told Reuters that she believed Leiker was employed at King Soopers through a special needs work program.

Denny Stong, 20, was the youngest victim killed in the shooting

Stong, 20, was another employee at King Soopers who was killed in the shooting.

On his Facebook page, Stoop had framed his profile photo with the words "I can't stay home, I'm a Grocery Store Worker."

The mother of one of Stong's friends said on Facebook that Stong was training to become a pilot.

A GoFundMe organized by one of Stong's childhood friends had raised more than $1,900 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. The account said its goal was to raise funds to support Stong's family in the wake of his death.

Neven Stanisic was a repairman who had been called to fix a coffee machine when he was gunned down in the grocery store parking lot

Stanisic, 23, had been called to repair a coffee machine at a Starbucks inside the King Soopers grocery store before he was killed, Rev. Radovan Petrovic from the Saint John Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church in Lakewood, Colorado, told Reuters.

Petrovic told the paper that Stanisic was shot and killed in the parking lot as he was leaving the grocery store and heading to another job.

Petrovic's wife, Ivana Petrovic, told The Denver Post that her family has close ties with the Stanisic family.

Stanisic's parents fled Bosnia in the 1990s and came to the United States as refugees.

"We've known the family ever since we became their spiritual father and mother here," Ivana Petrovic told The Denver Post. "He was a very good, shy, hardworking boy and one of those kiddos who listened to his parents the best."

Lynn Murray was a retired photo director working as an Instacart shopper

Murray, a 62-year-old mother of two, was working at King Soopers as an Instacart shopper when the shooting occurred, her daughter, Olivia Mackenzie, told The Denver Post.

"My mom was the least deserving person to die this way," she said.

She added that her mother was a retired photo director who worked at a series of magazines in New York, including Glamour, Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan.

Murray, who grew up in Mentor, Ohio was an "amazing cook," who did gig work after retiring, Mackenzie said, adding that she worked not only for Instacart, but also for Uber and Lyft.

"She was the most beautiful person I ever met," Mackenzie told The Denver Post. "She is the warmest, kindest, most positive person."

Her husband, John Mackenzie, told the Associated Press that he spent hours consoling their two children before he "lost it."

"She's the kindest person I ever knew, hands down. She had an aura about her that was the coolest freakin' thing you'd ever want to know. She was just a cool chick," Mackenzie said. "She had it all together - she really did."

Suzanne Fountain was an 'incredibly warm' financial counselor who enrolled hundreds of clients in Medicare

Friends and colleagues of Fountain, 59, described her as a "very genuine person," "incredibly warm," and "absolutely lovely" in interviews with The Denver Post.

Fountain was a financial counselor who performed in local theater productions and helped hundreds of senior citizens enroll in Medicare, The Denver Post reported.

"She was always bright and incredibly warm," Hilarie Kavanagh, the owner of Medicare Licensed Agents in Boulder, where Fountain worked, told The Denver Post. "You could just see it in her eyes."

Fountain is survived by a son.

Tralona Bartkowiak was a local business manager who was at the grocery store to pick up a prescription

Bartkowiak, 49, managed a store in Boulder called Umba, that was launched by her sister and sold yoga and festival clothing.

Her brother, Michael Bartkowiak, told The New York Times that she was at King Soopers to pick up a prescription when the shooting happened.

He said his sister, who went by "Lonna," was the oldest of four siblings, and described her as a "beam of light."

"She rented a house outside Boulder and lived there with her little Chihuahua, Opal," he told The Times. "She had just gotten engaged. She was, you know, organic - stir fries, salads - she was always trying to be healthier."

Michael Bartkowiak said he last saw his sister last month when their family gathered in Oregon.

"We just hung out and talked and chilled. That was the last time I saw her," he said.

