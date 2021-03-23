Victims in Colorado grocery store shooting include workers, soon-to-be grandfather

1 / 2

Minyvonne Burke
·4 min read

Ten people were killed, including a police officer, after a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Just before 3 p.m. on Monday officers were called to the King Soopers store after reports of an active shooter. Officers arrived "within minutes and immediately entered the store and engaged the suspect," the police department said in a release.

"There was an exchange of gunfire during which the suspect was shot," police said. The suspect was taken to the hospital and later arrested on multiple murder charges.

Eric Talley, 51

Eric Talley joined the Boulder Police Department in 2010 and was the first officer to arrive at King Soopers after reports of gunfire, police chief Maris Herold said, calling his actions heroic.

Talley, a father to seven children, became an officer because he "felt a higher calling," according to Herold.

"I can tell you that he's a very kind man and he didn't have to go into policing," said the chief. "He loved this community and he's everything that policing deserves and needs. He cared about this community, he cared about the Boulder Police Department and he cared about his family and he was willing to die to protect others."

Talley's father, Homer Talley, said his son "loved his kids and his family more than anything." His sister, Kirstin Stillwell, called him a "beautiful" person.

"My heart is broken," she tweeted. "Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar."

Rikki Olds, 25

Rikki Olds was a front-end manager at King Soopers, her aunt, Lori Olds, told The Denver Post.

"Thank you everyone for all your prayers but the Lord got a beautiful young angel yesterday at the hands of a deranged monster," Lori wrote, in part, on Facebook.

According to a Facebook page for Rikki Olds, she lived in Lafayette and graduated from Front Range Community College in Westminster. Her family members could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Denny Stong, 20

Denny Stong, the youngest victim of the shooting, worked for the King Soopers supermarket chain, according to his Facebook page. The 20-year-old listed planes, bikes and motorcycles as some of his interests.

In an apparent nod to the coronavirus pandemic, Stong updated his Facebook profile picture to say, "I can't stay home, I am a Grocery Store Worker."

Stong celebrated a birthday earlier this month and asked his friends to donate to the National Foundation for Gun Rights, whose website says it works “to expand pro-gun precedents and defend gun owners.”

Stong's father, Nicholas Stong, declined to be interviewed when contacted by NBC News on Tuesday.

Teri Leiker, 51

Teri Leiker worked at King Soopers for roughly 30 years and had even met her boyfriend at the store, her friend, Lexi Knutson, told Reuters.

“She loved going to work and enjoyed everything about being there,” Knutson said. “Her boyfriend and her had been good friends and began dating in the fall of 2019."

Knutson, who met Leiker in 2017 through a program at the University of Colorado, said her friend's boyfriend was at work on the day of the shooting but had survived.

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Kevin Mahoney had recently seen his daughter get married and was set to be a grandfather. Erika Mahoney, a news director of KAZU Public Radio, wrote a touching post for her father on Twitter.

"My dad represents all things love. I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer," she wrote.

In another tweet, Erika said she's pregnant with a baby girl and knows her father "wants me to be strong for his granddaughter."

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Tralona Bartkowiak is from Simi Valley, California, according to her Facebook page. Bartkowiak, who goes by the first name Lonna on the social media platform, was living in Colorado at the time of the shooting.

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Suzanne Fountain was a financial counselor in the health care industry, according to The Denver Post. Friends and colleagues remembered her as “incredibly warm” and “absolutely lovely,” they told the outlet.

“She was simply a very genuine person with tons of integrity,” said Hilarie Kavanagh, owner of Medicare Licensed Agents in Boulder where Fountain worked since 2018. “She was always bright and incredibly warm. You could just see it in her eyes.”

In her spare time, Fountain liked to volunteer at the local musical and theatrical nonprofit, eTown Hall.

Brian Miller told The Denver Post that he worked with Fountain in a show and said she was a "very well-known actress" to the community.

“She was absolutely lovely, a natural, someone you simply didn’t forget," he said.

The other victims

Boulder police identified the other victims as Jody Waters, 65; Lynn Murray, 62; and Neven Stanisic, 23. More will be added to this story as information on them becomes available.

Police chief Maris Herold called Monday's shooting a "senseless act of violence."

“We are committed to a thorough investigation and will bring justice to each of these families,” Herold said. “The Boulder community is strong and compassionate, and I know we will come together to take care of each other during this time.”

The suspected shooter, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

