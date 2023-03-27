Who are the victims of The Covenant School shooting?
The Green Hills community is mourning the loss of three children and three adults who were fatally shot Monday at The Covenant School.
The suspect, identified by police as a 28-year-old former student, entered the school through a side door Monday morning and opened fire. Within 14 minutes, a team of five officers followed sounds of gunfire to a second floor lobby where they fatally shot the suspect.
The tragic incident marked America's 129th mass shooting of 2023, according to Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit which tracks gun violence data.
A series of vigils are planned to take place Monday night.
Here's what we know so far about the shooting victims.
Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9
Evelyn Dieckhaus was a student at The Covenant School.
Hallie Scruggs, 9
Hallie Scruggs was a student at The Covenant School.
William Kinney, 9
William Kinney was a student at The Covenant School.
Katherine Koonce, 60
Katherine Koonce was the headmaster at The Covenant School.
Cynthia Peak, 61
Authorities identified Cynthia Peak as a substitute teacher who was working at The Covenant School.
Mike Hill, 61
Authorities identified Mike Hill as a custodian at The Covenant School.
This story will be updated as additional information is confirmed.
