A victim's dad was charged in the Kingfisher football hazing scandal. Some say it's not right

This photo from a federal lawsuit shows the injuries to Mason Mecklenburg, a former Kingfisher High School football player. His lawsuit alleges the bruises came from being flogged in the locker room with wet, knotted towels.

The father of a bullied Kingfisher football player complained to a lot of school officials after his son finally admitted to being abused.

Justin Mecklenburg spoke to the high school principal, three school board members, a new superintendent and the head coach.

He just didn't tell the police or call the hotline at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

For not making that hotline call, he was charged Oct. 17 with a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $500 fine.

He is accused of violating a "mandatory reporting" law that was passed almost 60 years ago to make sure doctors treating injured children understood their duties.

Justin Mecklenburg

The decision to prosecute the father of a victim has resulted in even more controversy in what has become a divisive and highly publicized hazing scandal. Some have called the charge political.

"It's reprehensible," said Irven Box, a longtime Oklahoma City attorney who specializes in criminal defense work.

Box, who is not representing the father, said he's never seen anything like it in his more than 53 years of practice.

The district attorney who made the decision is not talking about it. Also, three days after filing the case, Mike Fields sent a letter to the governor announcing he is stepping down Jan. 1 to begin "a new journey."

Fields has been the district attorney of Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher counties since 2011. The Republican is expected to run for attorney general if the current attorney general, Gentner Drummond, runs for governor in 2026 rather than reelection.

Justin Mecklenburg, now 51, faces a single misdemeanor count of failure to report child abuse or neglect.

Also charged were head coach Jeff Myers, former assistant coach Micah Nall, and school board member Dana Golbek.

Myers, 56, faces a felony count of child neglect that alleges he condoned locker room fights. He has been placed on leave. He denies wrongdoing.

Kingfisher head coach Jeff Myers walks the sidelines during a home game Aug. 25.

Nall faces two felony counts, child abuse and perjury. Golbek faces a misdemeanor count of failure to report child abuse or neglect.

What are Oklahoma's child abuse reporting laws?

Oklahoma first passed a child abuse mandatory reporting law in 1965. It stated right at the top that every physician or surgeon treating a child had to report suspected abuse and neglect to a state welfare official or to law enforcement.

The law has been amended more than two dozen times. Teachers were added in 1985. That was later changed to "every school employee."

But the law always has had some generic language. At first, it was that "any person" must promptly report child abuse and neglect to a welfare official or to law enforcement.

Now the law states "every person" shall report child abuse and neglect immediately on the DHS hotline. That is why Justin Mecklenburg was charged

Few other states put an "any person" provision in their mandatory reporting laws, according to a 2000 Oklahoma Law Review article.

"This expansion of the duty to report child abuse is unorthodox, vague and untested," wrote author Justin T. King, now an Oklahoma City attorney.

"How ... is the average citizen to know he or she is under a legal duty to report evidence of child abuse?" King wrote while in law school. "It is clear that the state makes an effort to inform the obligated professionals of their duty; the general public should likewise be informed."

Jan Peery, president and CEO of YWCA Oklahoma City, had the same thoughts.

"It boils down to I do not think the general public would know that as adults we are required to report," she said. "I don't think the general public has any idea."

Peery helps victims of domestic violence. That work has made her aware of felony cases that arose because a parent did not call police or DHS about an abuser. Those cases involve a different law, Oklahoma's "failure to protect" statute.

"So many victims, when there's children involved, ... end up being charged with failure to protect. Many are in prison," she said.

"A lot of them, they're not able to make those calls. They're in the middle of coercive control. They oftentimes can't see outside that or are not allowed to reach out. There are so many factors that are involved in how and why victims ... can't end up protecting the children even when they've tried to put protective factors in place and they've taken steps."

Mason Mecklenburg

In Kingfisher, former player Mason Mecklenburg filed a hazing lawsuit against the school district, Myers and other coaches in 2021 after graduating.

In 2022, the Kingfisher school superintendent at the time notified police after reading the lawsuit. Kingfisher police then went to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for help.

In testimony for the lawsuit, Justin Mecklenburg said he learned about the abuse at the end of the football season in his son's sophomore year.

Mason just crumbled when confronted about the bruises on his body, according to the testimony.

"He tried to tell me that it's just football again and that's when I said, 'Son, you need to be honest with me. That's not just football,'" the father said. "He fell apart, started crying and proceeded to tell me all of the horrific stories about him being beaten and whipped and ridiculed."

The son explained the bruises came from being hit in the shower after practice with a wet ripped towel that had knots tied into it, according to the testimony.

Justin Mecklenburg told OSBI agents in February that he did not report his son's abuse to police officers because they had sons and nephews on the football team, according to a court affidavit. He said he worried about reprisal against his son.

He did ask the police chief if anyone had filed any reports of abuse about the football program, according to the affidavit. He also said he asked the police chief "off the record" what to do if he had complaints.

A jury trial in the hazing lawsuit is set to begin Dec. 5 in Oklahoma City federal court.

The attorneys representing Mason Mecklenburg issued a statement about the criminal charges Oct. 18.

They said Justin Mecklenburg and his wife, Lyndy, "have been relentless in their pursuit of justice for their son, Mason."

"They reported what happened to the person in charge — Jeff Myers. They demanded action by the coach, school board members, the district and prosecutors. They met with prosecutors without a lawyer to make sure law enforcement had a full understanding of all that has happened. They helped their son get lawyers to represent him in court. And they’ve even filed their own case in the Oklahoma Supreme Court," the attorneys said.

"So, it is startling for anyone to suggest that they should have done more."

Myers' attorneys have criticized the father, saying he waited more than a year to tell the coach about the "towel popping" injuries.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Charge against dad in Kingfisher football hazing scandal criticized