Victim's daughter speaks out after suspect is arrested in deaths of 3 women in Texas

The daughter of one of three women found dead over a three-month span in Dallas said Thursday that she was relieved a suspect in their killings had been caught and that her mother's decision to be involved in sex work shouldn’t minimize her "worth."

“I just want people to know that regardless of the lifestyle one chooses, they’re still loved,” Janetria Oliver said of her mother, Kimberly Robinson, in an interview. “I want people to know how much fun she was and how much I’m going to miss her — how much we already miss her.”

Robinson, 60, was one of the three women found from April to last weekend near downtown Dallas. Dallas police said this week that at least two of the women possibly had ties to sex work.

Kimberly Robinson. (Courtesy Janetria Oliver)

Robinson's naked body was discovered April 22 in an area near the Trinity River, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant obtained by NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

She had been fatally stabbed, a police spokeswoman said.

On June 24, a fisherman found the partly nude body of another woman, Cherish Gibson, 25, roughly 200 yards from where Robinson had been found, according to the affidavit.

Gibson had also been stabbed, police said in a news release. Her cellphone was later found in a field about 1.5 miles from her body, according to the affidavit.

The man arrested in the three killings, Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 25, has been charged with two counts of murder and faces a third count, Dallas County jail records show. He is being held on $4 million bail.

His home address listed in the warrant is about a half-mile from where Gibson’s and Robinson’s bodies were found. Authorities used tire marks, phone records, license plate cameras and other evidence to link him to the killings, according to the affidavit.

Authorities have not provided a possible motive.

Oliver, who is stationed with the Air Force in South Carolina, described Robinson as a “free spirit” who was born and raised in Dallas and loved the Cowboys. One of six kids, she had three children and 12 grandchildren, and she had herself remained a kid at heart, Oliver said.

Robinson cleaned homes for a living and had a "different lifestyle," Oliver said, referring to sex work. Though Robinson never explicitly told her daughter about the work, Oliver said, her family had known she'd done it in the past.

Oliver said she wasn't aware of what her mother was up to in April. Though Robinson lived with Oliver and her husband for a time, Oliver said she moved from Texas to South Carolina late last year and last talked to Robinson a few months before her death.

"She seemed like she was ok and she reiterated how much she loves me and my brothers," Oliver said in a text.

For months, Oliver believed her mother may have died after a fight with friends. When Sanchez Garcia was arrested Wednesday, Oliver said, someone from the police department called and delivered the news. Oliver said she wasn't told much, but what she learned floored her.

"I never in a million years thought it would have been this person," she said, adding: "I'm not sure how they linked up, but she didn't deserve to be taken from us like that."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com