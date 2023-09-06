Victim's daughter trying to find driver in Bay Ho Costco hit-and-run

TechCrunch

International startup founders have limited time, energy, and funds. O-1A visas are now taking one to two months to process (or shorter with premium processing) and can grant founders a three-year stay in the United States, with the possibility of unlimited extensions afterward. Compared to other potential visas for founders, like H-1Bs and L-1As, the equity requirements are less complicated, the process is faster, and there is no lottery process or annual cap to contend with.