Victims of deadly Hingham Apple Store crash expected to file lawsuit

Several victims in last week’s deadly Apple Store crash intend to file a lawsuit, according to a statement from a legal team representing several of the victims.

According to attorneys Doug Sheff and Kathy Jo Cook, the legal pair will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the litigation on behalf of the victims. Sheff & Cook did not reveal who or what parties the lawsuit would be filed against.

“Many individuals and families have suffered irreparable physical, psychological and financial damage as a result of this needless catastrophe,” Sheff & Cook said.

Twenty people were injured and another was killed after an SUV plunged through the storefront of Derby Street on Monday, November 21.

Bradley Rein, 53, was arraigned on November 22 in Hingham District Court on charges of reckless homicide by a motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

During the arraignment, prosecutors said Rein doesn’t have any connection to the Apple Store and no history of mental illness. A defense attorney stated that his client has no criminal record.

The person who passed away was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey. According to Apple, Bradley was a “professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

Most of the other victims were taken to South Shore Hospital, while two victims were taken to Boston for treatment, Cruz said.

Dr. Jason Tracy, Chief of Emergency Medicine at South Shore Hospital, said 17 people in total arrived at the ER suffering from “all types of traumatic injuries,” including head trauma, lower extremity injuries, and “mangled” limbs.

“We had multiple resources respond to the hospital including additional surgeons and additional support staff,” Tracy said. “We were very well staffed at this time considering the day of the week and the time of the day.”

Rein was not hospitalized and he was immediately detained for questioning following the crash. Cruz confirmed that Rein was arrested after an investigation found that criminal charges were warranted. He called the incident “unthinkable.”

