Victims of double homicide in Lakewood apartment identified by medical examiner

The two people killed last week in a double shooting at a Lakewood apartment were recently identified by the medical examiner. The homicides allegedly stemmed from an overdose death.

Joseph Smith of Lakewood died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release. Joseph Johnson died of a gunshot wound to the chest. His city of residence was listed as unknown. The office ruled the deaths homicides.

The men were shot May 15 in a unit of Wisteria Walk Apartments, 3607 112th St. Southwest. Lakewood Police Department officers responded there for reports of gunfire at about 1:45 a.m. and found the men dead in the living room of a unit, according to court records and police. Later that day, a 30-year-old man called detectives to turn himself in.

Ontario Lavell Pruitt was charged Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to charging documents, Pruitt’s uncle died May 14 after overdosing, possibly on fentanyl, at Wisteria Walk Apartments in Smith’s unit. Smith, 70, was a tenant, police said, and Johnson, 61, was an acquaintance.

Upset over uncle’s OD death, man shot 2 people dead in Lakewood, charging papers say

Pruitt, his cousin and a friend went to the apartment to inquire about the details of the overdose, according to the declaration for determination of probable cause. The cousin later told detectives Pruitt was face-to-face with Smith when the man fell to the ground and gunshots rang out.

The cousin said he immediately fled, and according to detectives, he was adamant that he and the friend he was with didn’t know Pruitt had a gun, records state. When Pruitt turned himself in, he reportedly told detectives he wanted to end things without further involving his family.

Pierce County Jail records show Pruitt remains in custody in lieu of $5 million bail.