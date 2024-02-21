Victims of drunk driving rally at Capitol to talk about impacts on Oklahoma

TechCrunch

The impact of AI must be front of mind for enforcers of merger control policy, the European Union's antitrust chief and digital EVP, Margrethe Vestager, said yesterday, warning that "wide-reaching" digital markets can lead to unexpected economic effects. Speaking during a seminar discussing how to prevent tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Meta from monopolizing AI, she gave a verbal shot across the bows of Big Tech to expect more -- and deeper -- scrutiny of their operations. Last month the EU said it would look into whether Microsoft’s investment in generative AI giant OpenAI is reviewable under the bloc’s merger regulations.