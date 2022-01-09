'Victims on every floor': At least 19 dead in New York apartment fire
Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, on January 9, 2022, in New York
When a stage performance is going on, all eyes are on the stage. Could someone really disappear mid-show? It's exactly what happened to Helen Mintiks. It was the night of July 23, 1980. The Berlin Ballet was performing at the famous Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. At one point during the performance, recorded music was played instead of the orchestra, which was made up of talented freelance musicians. These musicians used this period as a break. But 45 minutes later, around 9:30 p.m.
Divers and helicopters joined the frantic effort to rescue tourists thrown into a Brazilian lake when a cliff wall collapsed on their boats.
“You’re expected to dress one way pre-children and another way post,” wrote Kaitlynn Carter in an honest Instagram caption on Wednesday
Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis certainly gave us an end-of-the-year surprise with her new video. Back in late Dec 2021, Scout posted a video onto her Instagram with the caption, “I blame all the Wim Hoff breathing.” But everyone is losing it over the naked video of her in snow. During the Moore-Willis getaway Christmas […]
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's gardens could be under threat after a hosepipe ban was imposed in Montecito, where their £11 million mansion boasts nearly eight acres of rolling lawns.
Nathan Chen won his sixth U.S. Figure Skating Championships men's title and will lead the three-man U.S. Olympic team for Beijing.
A judge overseeing the tennis star's deportation case rejects a request to postpone hearing for two days.
Big Ten hoops is doing something no conference has done in 25 years
Paramount Network's hit drama 'Yellowstone' just aired the season 4 finale. Now fans are asking “Is Yellowstone going to have a season 5?” Here are all the details about season 5's premiere date, cast news, spoilers, and how to stream seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Kevin Costner-led show.
The Magnolia Network pulled "Home Work" from its lineup after people featured on the show alleged that Andy and Candis Meredith damaged their homes.
New York Giants OT Nate Solder will earn a $1 million incentive for a reason that is extremely hard to believe.
"The future is bright for the Denver Broncos, and I wish the organization nothing but the best," Vic Fangio said.
The cause of the accident turned out to be negligence.
Teachers had to deal with more stress during the pandemic but "felt as underappreciated as ever and made no extra money," says Danielle Zavala.
If they handed out awards for actors who get the most out of mere minutes of screentime in a feature film, the late Pete Postlethwaite would be an easy contender — for, if nothing else, the florist scene in the 2010 Ben Affleck crime thriller The Town. This Boston-set feature film, with a cast that … The post A high-octane Ben Affleck heist movie is blowing up on Netflix appeared first on BGR.
The body of a 43-year-old avid skier who was reporting missing Christmas evening was found Saturday morning near a residential neighborhood, authorities said.