Victims and families oppose Governor Baker’s pardons in Fells Acres Daycare sex abuse case

In one of his final acts before leaving office, Governor Charlie Baker is seeking to pardon Gerald Amirault and Cheryl LeFave for their roles in the Fells Acres Daycare sex abuse case.

The move is outraging victims, like Jennifer Benett.

“I’m sickened, sickened that this is going on again. Not only for myself, but for other victims who have gone through this,” Bennett said.

Bennett was one of many preschool children who told their parents they were sexually assaulted at Fells Acres in Malden in the 1980′s.

Gerald Amirault served 18 years in prison, and his sister Cheryl LeFave served 8 years.

Their mother, Violet Amirault who also was convicted in the case, died in 1997.

Gerald Amirault will soon finish his parole, but the Governor’s pardon will wipe clear his record and remove him from the Sex Offender Registry, where he is listed as a Level 3, most likely to re-offend.

Bennett is fighting back.

“I got the life sentence, not him. I live with this every single day. He is a guilty, guilty, guilty man,” Bennett said.

The Fells Acres case is controversial because there has long been criticism that investigators asked the children leading questions. But Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward spoke to several parents who said they are convinced the sexual abuse happened, all those years ago.

One mom told Ward, she knew from the beginning, her child was telling the truth.

“She was told everything was a big secret and that if she told anybody, that Mommy would die,” Harriet Dell-Anno said.

Another mother told Ward, long before the police were involved, her little boy told her what happened.

“Has your son ever recanted what he told you all those years ago?” I asked.

Barbara Standkey, a victim’s mother says, “no, in fact, he talks about it to this day. I don’t believe he should be pardoned. Because our children are living a life sentence and he should not get a pardon.”

The Amiraults have long argued they were wrongly convicted, that the case against them was built on hysteria over sex abuse at other daycare centers in the 1980s.

Story continues

But victims and their families said the system got it right in the Fells Acres case.

They believe the convictions should stand.

“Where’s my pardon? Where’s my daughter’s pardon? When can we erase what happened to us?” Brenda Hurley-McCarthy said.

“If you erase his record, you might as well erase every Level 3 sex offender out there. No rape victim is going to want to seek any help if Baker does this,” Jennifer Bennett added.

Governor Baker declined to talk to Boston 25 about the pardon.

The Governor Council takes up the matter on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW