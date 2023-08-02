Victims’ families, survivors speak following death penalty verdict for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter

Survivors and family members of the 11 killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting joined together and spoke out after Robert Bowers was sentenced to death by a jury.

The group held a press conference in a room where, years before, the same people were awaiting news about their loved ones after the massacre.

For survivor Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, he believes the verdict was meant to happen Wednesday, on the 15th day of the month of Av — the day of love.

“Why today? Because today we received an immense embrace from the halls of justice around all of us to say that our government does not condone antisemitism in any form as we’ve witnessed and that we are embraced by a government system that has supported, nurtured us, and upheld us, and made the point very clear we have the right to practice Judaism and no one will ever take that right away from us,” Myers said.

Many of the speakers had a list of people to thank, most commonly the jury and prosecution for delivering justice for survivors and the families of the victims.

“I especially want to thank the prosecution for their steadfast focus on this capital crime as an antisemitic act a frontal assault on the constitutional freedom of religion and the freedom to be Jewish and practice Judaism in the United States,” said Howard Fienberg, son of Joyce Fienberg. “The jury sat through months of horror and delivered justice to my mom, and everyone that was killed, and everyone that was injured, and everyone beyond.”

Several recognized how difficult it was for the jury to serve during this trial, and ultimately return a sentence of death.

“Returning a sentence of death is not an easy decision but we must hold those accountable,” Andrea Wedner said.

“It’s been a long road, but I would like to thank the jury for giving up two months of their lives to tirelessly reach a verdict,” said Debi Salvin, Richard Gottfried’s sister.

For survivor, Audrey Glickman, the sentencing is only positive because it means the “long slog” is over.

“Justice is something we have to tend continually. This has been a step in the right direction,” Glickman said.

For others, the verdict means justice — but it doesn’t eliminate the grief that remains.

“A piece of my heart will forever be gone. Finally justice has been served. Even though nothing will bring my dad back, I feel a weight has been lifted and I can breathe,” said Leigh Stein, daughter of Daniel Stein.

“Neither verdict would have brought the boys back. We want to thank the jury,” said Diane Rosenthal, sister of Cecil and David Rosenthal.

