Victim's family 'devastated' by second not guilty verdict in killing of Brockton father

PLYMOUTH — A jury has cleared a second brother in the murder of Brockton's Greg Grantsis.

On Monday, a Plymouth County Superior Court jury found Shamallah Jones of Dorchester not guilty of first-degree murder in the Nov. 9, 2021 killing. Three months ago, a different jury found his brother, Rula Jones of Brockton and Boston, not guilty of the same offense.

The verdict opens the possibility that no one will be held accountable for shooting Grantsis in the face during a confrontation outside the Tremont Street home of Vanessa Jones. She is mother of both Rula and Shamallah.

"The family is devastated," said Brockton's Scott Tariseau, Greg Grantsis' father-in-law. He's helping raise Greg Jr., Greg Grantsis' 3-year-old son. The deceased also has a 16-year-old daughter.

Greg Grantsis with his 13-year-old daughter Kaylee Grantsis and 10-month-old son Gregory Jr.

Reached Tuesday after the verdict came down, Tariseau said little Greg will never know his dad, among other consequences of the murder that have changed the family forever.

"When someone gets killed, it's like you killed 20 people," Tariseau said.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz responded to Monday's "not guilty" verdict using similar terms as when Rula Jones was found not guilty.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of the victim in this case, Gregory Grantsis," Cruz said in a statement. "The jury deliberated over three days to reach today’s verdict. We are disappointed, but we respect the work of the jury on this case."

Murder defendant Shamallah Jones, right, speaks with one of his attorneys, Moira Barry, at his trial in Plymouth Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

What happened on day of the shooting?

Prosecutors say Grantsis, 36, had been involved in a road-rage incident with Rula Jones, 26 at the time, who was driving a gray Infiniti. Grantsis, driving his Mazda with two friends in the car, had followed the Infinity to the area of 69 Tremont St. According to the commonwealth's case, Shamallah Jones, then 25, driving a red Nissan Rogue, arrived at the scene shortly after Grantsis and the driver of the Infiniti.

Nearby cameras caught some of what happened. But no video played at trial showed who fired seven shots from a 45-caliber pistol, killing Grantsis and injuring one of his friends.

Prosecutors sought to prove via witness testimony that Shamallah Jones was the man seen running down Warren Avenue after the shooting with a gun.

Vasilios “Bill” Grantsis, the father of shooting victim Greg Grantsis of Brockton, attends the murder trial of Shamallah Jones in Plymouth Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. The jury found Jones not guilty on Monday, Feb. 5.

Jurors cleared Shamallah Jones of all six charges he faced:

First-degree murder

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Armed assault with intent to murder

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

A call to Shamallah Jones' attorneys had not been returned at press time.

Witness intimidation charge not yet resolved

Friends and family of Greg Grantsis gather at Joe Angelo's in Brockton on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Grantsis was shot to death in Brockton on the night of Nov. 9, 2021. From left, Grantis's good friend, boxer Kevin Walsh of Brockton; Grantsis's mother, Deana Grantsis of West Bridgewater; Grantsis's sister, Anastasia Grantsis of Bridgewater; and Grantsis's brother, Nicholas Grantsis of West Bridgewater.

Prosecutors had also charged Vanessa Jones with witness intimidation. That case has not yet been resolved, according to court records. Further, the commonwealth had charged Shamallah Jones' then-girlfriend, Ashley Severino, with witness intimidation and accessory to murder after the fact. Severino, however, testified at trial under a cooperation agreement, Judge Elaine M. Buckley told jurors. The deal's terms were that in exchange for her truthful testimony, Buckley said, Severino would have the charges against her dropped.

