Victim's family: Manslaughter charge too light for fatal jailhouse attack in Ocala

Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Marion County Jail inmate and charged him with manslaughter in connection with the death of a fellow inmate.

A convicted sexual offender, Eric Thanal Lutterloah, 52, has been locked up at the Marion County Jail since June 2020 on multiple charges including armed kidnapping and sexual battery. He is awaiting resolution of that case.

According to Detective Annemarie Larocque's probable cause report, she went to the county jail on Nov. 7 to investigate a fight between two inmates. One inmate was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment.

That inmate, later identified as Cory P. Merchant, was unresponsive and in critical condition. He later died.

Surveillance video shows the fatal encounter

The detective was shown surveillance video of the incident, which occurred in Gulf Pod. The recording showed Lutterloah sitting on a lower bunk while Merchant was standing in the aisle that was close to Lutterloah's bed.

Lutterloah is seen standing up and then approaching Merchant. It appears the two men exchanged words, according to the report.

Seconds went by, then Lutterloah punched Merchant in the face or head area. Merchant took a few steps back and Lutterloah moved toward the victim, the report said.

Both men eventually made their way to another aisle. Lutterloah then is shown swinging at Merchant two more times, with one punch hitting Merchant in the head or face area. Merchant fell backward onto the concrete floor, officials said.

The detective said it appeared Merchant was trying to get away from Lutterloah and Lutterloah "appears to be the aggressor," according to the report.

Merchant also tried to block the blows and he did not try to hit or punch Lutterloah, the report states.

Other inmates were interviewed and their statements matched the video, the detective said.

Report: Lutterloah says the victim woke him up by talking and laughing

Larocque interviewed Lutterloah, who said he woke up because Merchant was standing by his bed talking and laughing with another inmate. Authorities said the fight happened shortly after 1 a.m.

He said they were on lockdown and everyone should have been in their beds. He said Merchant's bed is on the other side of the pod.

He said he got up and Merchant moved over to the next aisle. Lutterloah said he told Merchant to move from his area, but he was ignored. He said they argued and then scuffled. He said he hit Merchant, according to the report.

Lutterloah said they grabbed each other and he "swung on the victim twice with his left fist, hitting him in the jaw," the report says. The man said Merchant fell on the floor.

Lutterloah said Merchant did not fight back or make any threats before or during the incident. Lutterloah said Merchant should not have been by his bed and he considered it a threat.

He said Merchant was "loud and disrespectful." He said they never had a disagreement or problems prior to the fight and he "apologizes for everything," the report said.

Merchant's family reacts to the arrest

Merchant died at 1:20 a.m. Nov. 13 at ORMC. Five days later, the detective received a report from the Medical Examiner's Office. Merchant's cause of death was blunt head trauma due to an assault and the manner was homicide.

"As a family, we're happy an arrest was made, but unhappy of the charge," said Krysti Merchant, the victim's sister.

She said Lutterloah is "a violent offender," and her brother was a "passive person."

"My brother's life is worth much more. He was only in his 30s and had more time to live. My brother was innocent," Merchant's sister said.

In June 2020, Lutterloah was taken into custody after detectives were told that he violently sexually battered a woman and urinated on her, according to a court record. He was released from prison in 2019 after serving time for sexual battery.

Merchant, 35, had been at the jail since 2019 awaiting resolution of sex charges. He had filed numerous motions seeking release on bond but was unsuccessful.

The victim's sister said she wants Lutterloah's charges to be upgraded. Sheriff's Office officials said they reviewed the case with prosecutors and it was decided that, due to the facts and circumstances of the case, manslaughter was the appropriate charge.

They said the video of the incident will not be released because it's confidential under Florida Statute 281.301.

Lutterloah is being held without bail in this case.

